Coming to Dan’s Taste of Two Fork this August is Bruno LoGreco, owner of The Biscotti Company in Calverton. He’s putting a fresh spin on this Italian treat with his lovingly hand-crafted cookies packed with almonds, chocolate chunks and natural, nutritious ingredients.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer?”

Fresh and bright.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

From the world around me and tasting new flavors.

You can invite three people, living or dead, to your dinner party. Who are they, and what would that meal be?

My Father, Adele and Barack Obama. Family style meal at a round table. On the menu: Bruschetta brushed with Ricotta and pancetta; sweet pea and mozzarella stuffed arancini topped with marinara sauce; spaghetti cacio e pepe; Italian ribeye steak; and biscotti with coffee and vin santo.

What’s your favorite dish to prepare, and do you enjoy eating it as much as preparing it?

My favorite dishes to prepare and to eat are: 3. pizza, 2. lasagna, 1. biscotti. I could eat these dishes every day if I weren’t concerned about my health.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

For every right, you have an obligation.

Share your funniest, most unforgettable or oddest kitchen incident.

The time I forgot to change the speed to the mixer after adding dry ingredients to the batter, and I turned on the mixer. I was left in a cloud of flour.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

When someone takes a chance to create something different out of a traditional dish and it inspires a new generation of creativity.

What is going to be the “next big thing” on the East End food scene?

Of course, biscotti but also locally grown seaweed.

What are your hobbies, passions and interests outside the world of food, wine and work?

Abstract painting, long-distance running and philanthropy.

What’s your comfort food and why?

Pizza, because it hits every note and is highly satisfying.

If you were not in the food or wine business, what would you be doing?

Coaching people to realize their full potential.

What is the most memorable thing you’ve ever tasted?

Gajar ka Halwa—Punjabi-style carrot pudding I ate at a truck stop along a highway in India in 2007—unforgettable!!

What recent travels have you taken that have inspired you?

Milan in 2019—the love for Italian comfort food like pasta bolognese.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Ability to help people get through challenging periods.

What has surprised you the most about working in the East End culinary scene?

How willing everyone is to help the next person.

What is your go-to karaoke song?

“Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses.

It’s your last weekend on earth—what’s the menu?

Wine and beer, pizza, lasagna, veal parmigiana, sfogliatelle, biscotti and a latte.

We just handed you a glass of bubbly. Now please make a toast to summer on the East End.

May the North and South Fork come together for great local food and drink made with lots of love.

The Biscotti Company is located at 4603 Middle Country Road, Calverton. To learn more, visit thebiscotticompany.com.