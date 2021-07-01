East End Family Fun & Kids Events for July 4 Week 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There’s plenty do for your kids and families this July 4 weekend and in the days that follow. Take a look at these five can’t-miss events and activities to appeal to all kinds of youngsters, plus a list of great venues that are fun all summer long.

Make Your Own Fish-Print T-Shirt and Learn About Fishes

Saturday, July 3, 10 a.m.

During this hands-on workshop for mini fish enthusiasts and their parents, your marine lovers will learn about fish types and take home their own handmade t-shirts. You’ll need to call in advance for a reservation. Tickets are $12, and you have to bring your own smock or cover-up.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

LEGO Club

Monday, July 5, 3:30–4:30 p.m.

Your kiddos ages 5–11 can drop by and make new friends at the East Hampton Library. LEGO is a great way for littles to develop social skills, problem solving awareness and creativity.

159 Main Street, East Hampton, 631-324-0222 ext. 2, easthamptonlibrary.org

Musical Theater Camp: Alice in Wonderland

July 5–9, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

All of the camps at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center are week-long festivities that culminate in a live show on Fridays at 6 p.m. This play allows kids ages 8–14 to follow the journey of Alice as she meets the Queen of Hearts, the Cheshire cat and even a group of singing lobsters. You can register ahead of time on their website.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-2350, ext. 118, whbpac.org

My Life, the Musical

July 6–10, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Sign up online for this exciting camp opportunity where students will learn songs and choreography to accompany their life stories. There will be a live presentation including singing, acting, and dancing at the end of the week. The program for children ages 9–12 is held at the Sag Harbor Whaling Museum. You can register online ahead of time.

200 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0801, baystreet.org

Art in the Garden at The Longhouse Reserve

Wednesday, July 7, 10 a.m.–noon.

Mini-artists ages 7 and up will delight in the opportunity to create works based on the tranquil natural surroundings of the Hamptons. Parents are welcome to accompany their children for an hour of painting followed by an hour of sculpture. You can reserve your spot by phone or email.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-2811, [email protected], mannix.studio

Fun family attractions to check out this week:

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini golf is free with admission! This summer, however, you’ll need to call ahead of time to make a reservation.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

The Lobster Roll aka LUNCH

When parents are itching for a fantastic meal out, they can bring their littles along to this family-friendly clam shack. The color-able children’s menu includes marine options like fish and chips and popcorn shrimp, as well as favorites such as burgers and chicken tenders.

1980 Montauk Highway, Amagansett. 631-267-3740, lobsterroll.com

Long Island Aquarium

This summer, explore an Amazon rainforest, butterflies and other critters of the sea at this Long Island family favorite. You can purchase tickets ahead of time online.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Slo Jack’s Drive In

Find impressive fast food as well as mini-golf at this Hampton Bays staple that’s been around for over 40 years.

212 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-728-9601, slojacksdrivein.com



Patti’s Berries and Bunches

Tots will go berry crazy for pick-your-own strawberries, raspberries and blueberries. There’s also a farm stand where they can enjoy fresh ice cream, cider and baked goods.

410 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-655-7996, pattysberriesandbunches.org



Tick Tock Mini Golf

This classic mini golf course is located at the Drossos Motel, where kiddos can also enjoy a snack bar with classic American favorites. Parents can sample an Asian-American-style menu while they relax and look on, or get in on the fun with their junior swingers.

69125 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-1334, drossosmotel.com



Petit Blue

Little ones who love a unique gift will have a rocking good time at Petit Blue, where they can check out old-fashioned kiddie cars and a special selection of candy.

86 Park Place, East Hampton. 631-658-9222, petitblue.com



Safari Adventure

Parents of mini adventurers under 10 will appreciate this opportunity to get out for the day. Check out their website for open play sessions when kids can enjoy an arcade, inflatables and even a hands-on sensory area.

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com



Snowflake Ice Cream Shop

Kids will eat up this opportunity to enjoy homemade ice cream flavors like pumpkin and Cookie Monster, as well as shakes and flurries. The shop is open until 10 p.m. every day.

1148 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4394, snowflakeicecream.com



Puff ’n’ Putt

A mini-golf course located on the waterfront of Fort Pond, a small freshwater lake. Smartly, they offer rentals for sailing, kayaking and paddleboarding.

659 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-4473, puffnputt.com

