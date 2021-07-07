Hamptons Events Highlights This Week: July 9–15, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

With July 4 behind us, the Hamptons summer is in full swing! Schedule your sunny days and hot nights around these can’t-miss events and activities this week, July 9–15, 2021, and beyond! Attend live music and theater performances, view work at cutting-edge art galleries or stay at home and go the virtual route. LIVE SHOWS

Westhampton Gazebo Live Show: The Long Island Wave

Friday, July 9, 7:30–9 p.m.

Check out Gene Casey and the band for this free live show. It’s fast-paced country rock at its finest. Bring your favorite beach chair or dancing shoes.

9 Beach Road, Westhampton. 631-517-0010, thelongislandwave.com

Dance and Sculpt at The Clubhouse Hamptons

Saturday, July 10, 10:30 a.m.

Fitness fanatics will flip for the chance to energize their bodies with 30 minutes of cardio followed by 30 minutes of sculpting. You can register online ahead of time, and don’t forget your sneakers!

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Madoo Conservancy Tour with Wine and Cheese

Sunday, July 11, 3–5 p.m.

The Madoo Conservancy is renowned for its lush flowers and gorgeous scenery. For $17, you get scrumptious local wine and cheese included with your tour. Register ahead of time online.

618 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack. 631-725-0904, templeadasisrael.org

Reggae Night at The Stephen Talkhouse

Sunday, July 11, 10 p.m.

Fans of reggae can kick back and relax while listening to quality motifs by Winston Irie. The Stephen Talkhouse boasts three main rooms including an outdoor patio, a great place to soak in the atmosphere on a warm summer night.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

“Grease” at Herrick Park

Wednesday, July 14, 8:30–10:20 p.m.

Head on over with Greased-Lighting speed to this live screening of a classic musical in tranquil Herrick Park. You can purchase tickets ahead of time online.

67 Newton Lane, East Hampton. goelevent.com

Santi Debriano & Flash of the Spirit Arkestra

Thursday, July 15, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Latin and jazz enthusiasts will appreciate this unique opportunity to check out an 11-piece ensemble at the Hayground School. The artists’ influences range from the Middle East to Brazil to American jazz.

151 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-537-7068, hamptonsjazzfest.com

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

En Plein Air for Adults

Friday, July 9

You won’t want to miss this opportunity to paint in the glow of the Hamptons sun, hosted by the Mannix Art Studio. Choose from paint, draw or charcoal mediums. You can register ahead of time online.

East Hampton. 631-329-2811, mannix.studio/plein-air

Indonesian Craft and Summer Sale

July 9-13, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Shop from among the finest handmade treasures of Southeast Asia in the quaint Hamptons atmosphere of Ashawagh Hall. Musical instruments, sarongs, and tapestries are just some of the unique discoveries you’ll make. All credit cards are accepted.

780 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-807-9454, [email protected], ashawagh-hall.org

Westhampton Beach Farmers Market

Saturday, July 10, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Nothing says the Hamptons on a Saturday better than a farmers market bustling with folks and lots of locally-grown, artisanal food choices. Free-range chicken, fruits, cheese and local wine are just a few of the treasures you can show off once you get home. And the locals can give you lots of tips on the best ways to prepare your discoveries.

9-1 Beach Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3337, westhamptonchamber.org

The Hamptons Happening: A Global Walk to Flatten the Cancer Curve

Saturday, July 10, 6:30–10:30 p.m.

Get your feet moving for a good cause on a cool Hamptons evening. All proceeds will be used to benefit the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation. You can email ahead of time for tickets and more information.

900 Lumber Lane, Bridgehampton. [email protected], waxmancancer.org

Flower Workshop at Amber Waves

Monday, July 12, 4-5:30 p.m.

Sign up on the website beforehand for this special opportunity to tour the farm and learn about harvesting and arranging flowers. Your ticket includes wine, light snacks, and a beautiful bouquet to bring home.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Sunset Nature Tour of North Sea Harbor by Kayak or Paddle Boat

Tuesday, July 13, 5:30 p.m.

Explore a shellfish pond and oyster cages while enjoying the shimmering Serenity tidal pond and nature preserve. You’ll also be searching for wildlife such as deer, turkeys, and osprey. You’ll need to register through email ahead of time.

Conscience Point, Southampton. 631-537-9735, [email protected], sofo.org

Tai Chi with John Turnbull

Thursday, July 15, 12–1 p.m.

Tai Chi is known for reducing stress and anxiety, as well as improving balance. This class will be held on the green lawn of the Bridgehampton Library. If it rains, you can register ahead of time for a Zoom class.

2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Monday Yoga with Sarah Anjali

Monday, July 12, 10:15–11:15 a.m.

Yoga is known for reducing stress, increasing flexibility, and improving your mood. What better way to start the day than a refreshing yoga class from home? Once you register online with the Rogers Memorial Library, you’ll be sent a Zoom meeting ID and passcode.

631-283-0774 ext. 523, myrml.org

Virtual Live Zoom: Breathe Together

Tuesday, July 13, 10 a.m.

Enjoy virtual breathing for stress relief and optimal health from your living room or backyard. All you need to do is click on the Zoom meeting session on the Hamptons Library website. The meeting ID and passcode there, too.

631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Seashells Into Paint: Georgia O’Keefe

Tuesday, July 13, 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Register in advance for this virtual exploration of color. Together with artist Joyce Raimondo, you will learn to turn your favorite seashells into works of art inspired by famous American painter Georgia O’Keefe. You’ll need to bring your own paint, brushes, water, and seashell to the meeting.

631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Southampton Writers Conference

July 14-17, 10 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

Sign up on the website for lectures, salons, and evening readings provided by Stony Brook Southampton all from the comfort of your home. The cost is $150 for the entire conference.

631-632-5007, stonybrook.edu

ART EXHIBITIONS

Discovering Uncommon Ground IV: Curators Walk

Saturday, July 10, 3–4:30 p.m.

Discover this unique exhibition of contemporary and abstract sculptures nestled in the beauty of the Bridge Gardens. Internationally renowned artists explore the relationship between natural beings and the ground from which they’re born. You can register by phone or email ahead of time.

36 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-283-3195, [email protected], peconiclandtrust.org

This Is Different: A Solo Exhibition of Large-Scale Abstract Works by Linda Colletta

On view July 13–18, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Linda Colletta’s new Drop Cloth collection at the White Room Gallery brings together industrial and artistic elements. She is an abstract artist who has created the backdrops and scenery for televised performances of acts like Coldplay, Brittany Spears and Jennifer Lopez.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 212-580-0835, thewhiteroom.gallery

Reality…and Then Some

On view through July 30.

Ric Michel Fine Art’s Reality…and Then Some group show presents a body of realist, hyperrealist and surrealist works examining upheaval, disorientation and distortion, which are increasingly the reality of our times. Featured artists include Andriy Halashyn, Pedro Bonnin, Shay Kun, Kevin Peterson, Bruce Evans, Joseph Miller, Elise Remender, Christopher Stevens, Shane McAdams, Scott Allen Roberts, Samara Shuter, Jessica Brilli, Stephen Hansen and Daniel Pollera. Call for gallery hours.

46 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 516-655-1432, ricmichelfineart.com

