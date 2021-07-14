Hamptons Events & Activities This Week: July 16–22 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Hamptons is never short of fun, educational and enlightening things to do this summer. Check out all the live shows, outdoor activities, virtual offerings, art exhibitions and more, and then plan your week and weekend!

LIVE SHOWS

Jackson Pollock Workshop

Friday, July 16, 9:45 a.m.

Enjoy a guided tour of the studio and home of artists Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner. The ticket also includes a painting workshop and a canvas you can take home.

830 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-329-2811, [email protected], mannix.studio

East Hampton Antiques & Design Show

Saturday & Sunday, July 17 & 18, 10 a.m.

Join the East Hampton Historical Society on the grounds of Mulford Farm for this opportunity to learn about rare antiques and design ideas. You can purchase tickets ahead of time on the website.

10 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-6869, easthamptonhistory.org

Songwriters in the Round

Sunday, July 18, 7–10 p.m.

Join some of Long Island’s singer-songwriters as they discuss their creative process as well as their music. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time online.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

David Bromberg Quintet at The Stephen Talkhouse

Sunday, July 18, 8 p.m.

Fans of guitar and country-infused singer-songwriters will enjoy this fabulous night of music at an iconic Hamptons venue. You can purchase tickets ahead of time online.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Question Party

Tuesday, July 20, 8 p.m.

Nothing says “Hamptons summer” like specialty cocktails and sumptuous seafood. And nothing tops it off better than a trivia-meets-comedy experience. Register ahead of time via email to make sure you get a table.

2167 Montauk Highway, Amagansett. [email protected], mortysoysterstand.com

Tim Crompier with Bryan McKenna at The Clubhouse Hamptons

Thursday, July 22, 7 & 9:30 p.m.

Fans of local comedy will enjoy the comic stylings of local artists as they find humor in marriages, family and a mixed-up world. You can purchase early tickets on the website.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-539-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

The Tile Club: Open Studio Painting with Artist Scott Bluedorn

Saturday, July 17, 5–7 p.m.

Join local artist-in-residence Scott Bluedorn in Minikes Garden in Guild Hall to paint kaleidoscopic mini-masterpieces on tiles. You’ll need to bring your own paint, brushes, water jar and palette. The event is free with a suggested donation.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

The Lighthouse Triathlon

Sunday, July 18

Swim a half-mile starting at Gin Beach, bike 14 miles through Montauk, run a 5K around the scenic area and finish your race at the Montauk Lighthouse.

Gin Beach, Montauk. eventpowerli.com

Southampton Farmers and Artisans Market

Sunday, July 18, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Nothing is more fresh or delicious than local farmers market finds. This Hamptons classic is held on Saturdays at Agawam Park.

Corner of Pond Lane and Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0402, southamptonchamber.com

Watercolors in the Garden With Barbara Thomas

Monday, July 19, 3–5 p.m.

Learn to mix colors and paint from nature under the bucolic Hamptons sun. A supply list will be provided when you register.

36 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-283-3195, [email protected], peconiclandtrust.org

Thursday Morning Pilates at Rogers Beach Pavillion

Thursday, July 22, 8:30 a.m.

Pilates is famously known for its ability to improve core strength and reduce stress. Register ahead of time on the Westhampton Library website.

105 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Fitness for Older Adults

Tuesday, July 20, 11 a.m.

Join Renae Puco for this virtual event aimed at meeting the fitness needs of older adults. Call ahead or go online to register, and you will be provided with a Zoom ID and password 15 minutes before the event begins.

631-324-0222 ext.3, easthamptonlibrary.org

Tuesday Evening Yoga

Tuesday, July 20, 5:15 p.m.

Yoga is known for its ability to reduce stress, increase flexibility and improve your overall wellbeing. Enjoy this relaxing session from the comfort of your home. Register ahead of time online. The fee is $35.

631-283-9774, myrml.org

Virtual Sea Turtles of New York

Tuesday, July 20, 6:30 p.m.

The Hampton Bays Library will virtually host the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society biologists as they bring the mysterious world of sea turtles into your home. Register in advance online.

631-728-6241, [email protected]

Introduction to Carbon C.R.E.W. Project

Thursday, July 22, 7:30 p.m.

This is a free program where small groups gather to create personal five-year plans for reducing their carbon footprint. You can register ahead of time on the South Fork Natural History Museum website.

631-539-9735, sofo.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Chris & Nick

Saturday & Sunday, July 17 & 18

Chris & Nick is a two-person exhibit featuring paintings by Chris Retsina and Nick Payne. Explore Payne’s use of mediums like charcoal and watercolor, as well as Retsina’s chaotic renderings of good and evil. East Hampton Shed is open noon to 4 p.m. and also by appointment.

30 Blue Jay Way, East Hampton. 631-741-8462, easthamptonshed.com

Brian O’Leary in Perspective

On view through July 25

Brian O’Leary’s perspectives are created without traditional intent or design. Rather, texture and color create dynamic expressions on canvas.

4 North Main Street, Southampton. 631-259-2274, mmfineart.com

Good Ground Artists at the Water Mill Museum

On view through July 25

Good Ground Artists features local artisans known for their diverse works of art in various venues. Admission is free.

41 Old Mill Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4625, watermillmuseum.org

Milton Avery: A Sense of Place

On view through July 31

Phillips has announced Milton Avery: A Sense of Place, an exhibition curated by the artist’s grandson Sean Cavanaugh and Waqas Wajahat, featuring works directly from the Milton Avery Trust. Phillips will present a selection of pieces spanning three decades of the artist’s career and focusing on the different locations that served as his inspiration. Works included in the exhibition will be offered through both Phillips’ private sales platform and at auction in Fall 2021. Among the works to be offered at auction are three works from the collection of Academy Award-winner Peter O’Toole.

1 Hampton Road, Southampton. 212-848-1750, phillips.com

Paul Giggle at Havens

On view through September

Renowned photographer Paul Giggle has shot for Vogue, GQ and Marie Claire, and now he’s making his American debut at Havens in Sag Harbor, where 25% of the proceeds from works sold will go to charity.

8 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 917-916-8058, ilovehavens.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.