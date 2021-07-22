Podcasts

Power Women: Alex Galindez, CEO of ROAR Organic

By
0
comments
Posted on
Alexandra Galindez, CEO of ROAR Organic
Alexandra Galindez, CEO of ROAR Organic

In each episode of the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful woman who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

This week, Alex Galindez, CEO of ROAR Organic, speaks to Victoria Schneps about the people who impacted her early life, how she built her company and her secrets to success.

When searching for Schneps Connects on your podcast networks, make sure you subscribe to automatically receive each new weekly episode, or you can stream the podcast online.

Tune in to the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast here.

Alexandra Galindez, Chief Executive Officer at ROAR Beverage Company

Power Women with Victoria Schneps


Produced by Chaya Gurkov and Eric Hercules

About the Author

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites