Power Men: Dr. James Lentini, President of Molloy College

By
Dr. James Lentini, President of Molloy College
Dr. James Lentini, President of Molloy College

In each episode of the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful woman who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

This week’s “Power Women” podcast features Dr. James Lentini, President of Molloy College, speaking about the people who impacted his early life, his role as President of Molloy College, and his secrets to success.

When searching for Schneps Connects on your podcast networks, make sure to click subscribe to automatically receive each new weekly episode, or you can stream the podcast online.

Tune in to the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast here.

Dr. James Lentini, President of Molloy College

Power Women with Victoria Schneps


Produced by Chaya Gurkov and Eric Hercules

 

