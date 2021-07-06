Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Chef Richard Biondo of Morty’s Oyster Stand in Montauk shares the secret recipe for his unforgettable Seared Scallops with Corn Tabbouleh and Seaweed Butter.

SEAWEED BUTTER

INGREDIENTS:

8 ounces unsalted butter, softened

1/2 teaspoon Han dashi (Japanese soup base)

1 tablespoon seaweed powder, equal parts nori and kombu toasted and ground in a spice grinder

1/8 teaspoon salt

METHOD:

Mix all ingredients in a mixer bowl

CORN TABBOULEH

INGREDIENTS:

12 ounces cooked tabbouleh

8 ounces roasted corn, shucked off the husk

4 ounces red bell pepper, diced to 1/4 inch

2 ounces red onion, diced to 1/4 inch

2 ounces chopped parsley

1/2 to 1 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

METHOD:

Mix all ingredients together, check seasoning

SCALLOPS METHOD:

Season local scallops with salt. Sear in a very hot skillet in one tablespoon of oil for 1.5 minutes per side. You should have a nice golden color on both top and bottom. (They should be served rare.) Remove from heat and let rest for two minutes.

Arrange tabbouleh on a plate, place scallops next to tabbouleh, melt butter and drizzle over the top. Garnish with furikake (Japanese rice seasoning).

Enjoy!

Try more of Richard Biondo’s incredible food at Morty’s Oyster Stand, 2167 Montauk Highway, Montauk. Call 631-668-8355 or visit mortysoysterstand.com.