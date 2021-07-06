Chef Richard Biondo of Morty’s Oyster Stand in Montauk shares the secret recipe for his unforgettable Seared Scallops with Corn Tabbouleh and Seaweed Butter.
SEAWEED BUTTER
INGREDIENTS:
8 ounces unsalted butter, softened
1/2 teaspoon Han dashi (Japanese soup base)
1 tablespoon seaweed powder, equal parts nori and kombu toasted and ground in a spice grinder
1/8 teaspoon salt
METHOD:
Mix all ingredients in a mixer bowl
CORN TABBOULEH
INGREDIENTS:
12 ounces cooked tabbouleh
8 ounces roasted corn, shucked off the husk
4 ounces red bell pepper, diced to 1/4 inch
2 ounces red onion, diced to 1/4 inch
2 ounces chopped parsley
1/2 to 1 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
METHOD:
Mix all ingredients together, check seasoning
SCALLOPS METHOD:
Season local scallops with salt. Sear in a very hot skillet in one tablespoon of oil for 1.5 minutes per side. You should have a nice golden color on both top and bottom. (They should be served rare.) Remove from heat and let rest for two minutes.
Arrange tabbouleh on a plate, place scallops next to tabbouleh, melt butter and drizzle over the top. Garnish with furikake (Japanese rice seasoning).
Enjoy!
Try more of Richard Biondo’s incredible food at Morty’s Oyster Stand, 2167 Montauk Highway, Montauk. Call 631-668-8355 or visit mortysoysterstand.com.