Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Hit the Hamptons

Amelia Hamlin attends Christian Cowan AW/20 Fashion Show at Spring Studios on February 11, 2020 in New York
Amelia Hamlin in a 2020 Christian Cowan AW/20 Fashion Show
You heard it here first! South o’ the Highway broke the story a few weeks ago that Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin were heading to the Hamptons and had people scouting out a location where they could stay, and they are now on the East End.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and his model girlfriend, who is the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly HillsLisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, were first spotted hugged up at a party in Montauk on July 17. Three days later, Disick sat poolside at The Poppi House while Hamlin sipped Poppi prebiotic soda with his and Kourtney Kardashian‘s three childrenMason, 11; Reign, 6; and daughter Penelope, 9.

Sources also tell SOTH that the Disick-Hamlin crew are tooling around the Hamptons in a Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV. Aside from the outings and a relaxing day on the ocean aboard a rented boat, a source says, “They had some friends over a couple of nights, hosted a few dinners and pool days with the kids.”

 

Hamlin also posted pics to her @ameliagray Instagram of her and Disick’s local adventures, including stops in Montauk, at Gurney’s, outside Shagwong Tavern and enjoying a frozen treat Ralph’s Famous Italian Ices.

Cosmopolitan magazine is also reporting that the couple is planning on staying in the Hamptons for the rest of the summer. An Eastport native, former student at the Ross School in East Hampton, and Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons cast member, Disick is, of course, no stranger to the South Fork.

Meanwhile, rumors are flying that Disick’s ex, Kourtney, is engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

