Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Shinnecock Indian Nation’s annual Powwow has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Powwow, which is typically held over Labor Day weekend on the Shinnecock’s reservation in Southampton, is a celebration of the tribe’s culture and community.

The Shinnecock Indian Nation will be filming and streaming what little events are still in place, but the territory will be closed to visitors this year.