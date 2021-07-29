Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Assemblyman Fred Thiele announced Thursday that Stony Brook Southampton Hospital will begin operating a new, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination site starting August 3, and open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon–6 p.m., at Parrish Memorial Hall (corner of Lewis Street and Herrick Road) in the Village of Southampton.

The Pfizer (first and second doses) and limited single-dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines will be available. No appointment is required for either vaccine.

Anyone coming for the vaccine must bring legal ID, wear short sleeves for the injection, and park in the designated spaces along Herrick Road. Entrance to the vaccination site is in the rear of Parrish Hall.

This new vaccination site was organized after Governor Cuomo last week announced the July 26 closing of the state-run vaccination site at the Stony Brook Southampton campus as part of an ongoing downscaling of certain state-run vaccination sites in order to shift resources to areas with low vaccination rates. Recently on Long Island, the state also closed vaccination sites at Jones Beach and Suffolk County Community College Brentwood.

“I am thrilled that Stony Brook Southampton Hospital will begin operating a new COVID-19 vaccination site for any member of our community who wishes to be vaccinated. Now is not the time to let our guard down,” Thiele said in a statement. “We must remain vigilant and continue taking all of the precautions necessary to ensure our communities remain safe.”