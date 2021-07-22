Bring the kids and discover fun for the whole family in the Hamptons and North Fork this weekend, July 23–26, 2021 with our top five local family events and activities, and some standout venues always worth visiting.
Top 5 family events to check out this week:
Deconstructed Rainbows
Friday, July 23, 3 p.m.
Kiddos ages 6-9 will love this opportunity to create bright, colorful collages inspired by artist Frank Stella. Early sign-up on the East Hampton Library website is required.
153 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org
Story Time at Amber Waves Farm
Saturday, July 24, 10 a.m.
Story time at the farm is free and open to children of all ages. While you’re there, your kiddos can enjoy fresh produce and sweets at the market and cafe.
367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org
Intro to Ukulele for 4-6th Graders
Saturday, July 24, noon
Learn to play ukulele in a fabulous small-group setting. Students will learn chords and perhaps even a song by the end of this session at the Community Learning Center at Neighborhood House.
92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, [email protected], projectmost.org
Princess Tea Party
Sunday, July 25, 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. & 3 p.m.
Head to the Long Island Aquarium with your little princess for this party including white-glove service and finger sandwiches. Reserve a spot ahead of time and get ready for lots of photo ops.
431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, [email protected], longislandaquarium.com
iCAMP STEAM Day Camp
Monday-Friday, July 26-30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Build your little ones’ minds and keep their fingers busy while you enjoy some much-needed adult time. Older campers will learn about drones, 3D printing and game design. Younger tots ages 3-4 will enjoy exploring music, art and nature.
60 Mill Stone Road, Bridgehampton. 631-466-5298, icamp.com
Fun Family Attractions to Check Out This Week
Amagansett Beach and Bicycle
Pedal-loving tots will love the opportunity to rent bikes along with their family for half-days, days or even weeks at a time. Kids’ bikes, baby seats and baskets are all available.
1 Cross Highway, Amagansett. 631-267-6325, amagansettbeachco.com
Coopers Beach
While many Hamptons beaches are known for their clean, uncrowded charm, Coopers Beach earns rave reviews from parents and tots. A snack bar, picnic tables and lifeguards dot the bright blue landscape and you can stay to watch the sun go down with fine live entertainment.
298 Meadow Lane, Southampton. 631-287-3450
Estia’s Little Kitchen
Little ones who love a tasty breakfast will eat up the morning scene here. They can dine on favorites like chocolate chip pancakes and eggs while adults enjoy more interesting options like breakfast tacos. And your kiddos can run around the garden while they’re waiting to be seated.
1615 Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor. 631-725-1020, estias.com
The Fudge Company
Kiddos with a sweet tooth will love this opportunity to enjoy homemade fudge, saltwater taffy and yummy penny candies. You can also order frozen yogurt, ice cream and a chillin’ variety of toppings.
67 Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-8108, southamptonfudgecompany.com
Greenport Carousel
Enjoy family fun in Greenport with this 100-year-old carousel for only $2 a ride. Through Labor Day weekend, you can visit the attraction every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
115 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-2200, villageofgreenport.org
Harbes Family Farm
This time of year, adults can sample the vineyard while little ones can enjoy options at the farm stand like sweet corn, tomatoes and peaches. Farm animals and flower fields are also part of the frolicking summer fun.
715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com
Herrick Park
This local outdoor escape is a favorite of both parents and kids alike. It’s known for its beautiful, pristine playground, tennis courts and restroom facilities.
67 Newton Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-4150, easthamptonvillage.org
Moo Moo’s East Hampton Ice Cream
Enjoy hand-dipped ice cream and whimsical toppings at this charming Hamptons family favorite. You can’t go wrong with flavors like carmel cheesecake cookie monster and you can even get the kids a candy basket to take home.
69 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-604-2382, easthamptonicecream.com
Southampton Golf Range
Check out this 18-hole mini-golf course complete with batting cages and a driving range. You can also stop by the snack bar for some classic burgers and fries.
699 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, facebook.com/southamptongolfrange
Whale’s Tale
The ferry ride to Shelter Island is an adventure in itself for some kiddos, but the Whale’s Tale is also the perfect Hamptons day trip for families. Enjoy an 18-hole lit mini golf course, indoor games and an ice cream shop. Meanwhile, parents can relax with espresso, chai tea or smoothies.
3 Ram Island Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1839, shelterislandwhalestale.com
