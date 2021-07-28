What to Do on the North Fork This Week: July 30, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The North Fork always provides entertainment, culture and enrichment, especially during the summer. See what’s happening this week, including live shows, outdoor fun, art and more starting July 30, 2021.

LIVE SHOWS

Wine till Nine Fridays at Sannino Vineyard

Friday, July 30, 6 p.m.

Enjoy two glasses of wine and a small taste for only $40 at Sannino Vineyard, an elegant local winery and bed and breakfast. Reservations are

required.

15975 Country Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, [email protected], sanninovineyard.com

Hallockville Barn Dance Fundraiser

Saturday, July 31, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy live traditional music and learn the dance steps from caller Chart Guthrie in Hallockville Museum Farm’s historic Naugles Barn. All ages are invited to this summer tradition and annual fundraiser for the nonprofit museum.

6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. hallockville.org

Yoga at the Floyd Memorial Library

Tuesday, August 3, 10 a.m.

Yoga can benefit your heart, pick up your mood and promote better self-care. Call, email or stop by to register ahead of time.

539 First Street, Greenport. 631-477-0660, [email protected], floydmemoriallibrary.org

Adult Roller Skating

Wednesday, August 4, 6 p.m.

Super skaters ages 21 and up can get their groove on at the American Legion Hall in Greenport; $10 cash at the door or in advance on a credit card includes skate rentals. You can also bring your own wheels.

121 Third Street, Greenport. [email protected], greenportamericanlegion.org

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Havens Farmers Market

Saturday, July 31, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Fans of locally sourced produce and dairy, as well as handmade baked goods and gifts, will enjoy this opportunity to fill up their baskets and support local businesses. The market is open rain or shine.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

Sylvester Manor History & Heritage 45-Minute Tour

Saturday, July 31, 11 a.m.

Learn about the history of Shelter Island, as well as the three unique cultures who came together at the time the Sylvester Manor was established: Native Americans, European businessmen and enslaved Africans. The cost is $25 per person and you can purchase tickets ahead of time online.

80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

Brewery & Vineyard Tour

Saturday and Sunday, July 31 and August 1

Check out craft breweries and local vineyards on this five-hour tour that’s most appropriate for confident riders. Packages include delectable treats like privileged access to vineyards, olive oil tastings and wine and beer samples.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Writer’s Group

Tuesday, August 3, 10 a.m.

Do you have a flair for fiction, non-fiction or poetry? Meet with other writers for this inspirational online event presented by the Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. Be sure to register online beforehand.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Wonders of Central Park

Thursday, August 5, 8 p.m.

Join the Mattituck-Laurel Library for this free Zoom experience about the history of New York City’s most famous park. You can register on the website ahead of time.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

OUTEAST

On view through August 29

Enjoy paintings, sculpture and photography, each with a unique palette and style. The William Ris Gallery is open Thursday-Monday from

noon-5 p.m.

1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

