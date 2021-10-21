3 Tips For Maintaining Your HVAC System This Winter

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The best time for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning maintenance is during the spring and fall—when the equipment is needed the least. Fortunately, Dan’s Papers Home Pros has plenty of local HVAC professionals so you can avoid potential freezing nights.

Here are three things you can do to help keep the heat:

1. Turn your furnace on before winter

Fire up your furnace at least three times before winter to check that everything operates as expected. Set your thermostat to your desired winter climate and once the house reaches that temperature, turn the heat off.

2. Change your air filter and clean air vents

One of the most common causes of an HVAC breakdown is dirt and dust that’s collected in the filtering system. Check and clean air vents throughout your home — remember, a dusty home can also cause ventilation blockages and inefficient airflow. An HVAC pro can help.

3. Consider installing additional insulation

Insulation is the key to an efficiently heated (and cooled) home. An inspection by a local HVAC professional can tell you if your insulation has deteriorated.

Also, check weatherstrips on all doors and windows. Start with the ground floor, where you’ll first feel the cold from any drafty leaks.

Looking for other pros, like real estate agents or contractors? Check out Dan’s Papers Home Pros. Each listing includes project galleries, bio information, testimonials and contact information so you can reach out to them directly.

Are you a home services professional looking for exposure to an engaged audience of millions of monthly visitors? Sign up for Dan’s Papers Home Pros here. Schneps takes no fee from any job you book through the service.