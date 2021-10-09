Photos: American Ballet Theatre Stars Honored in Amagansett
-
Richard Brand and Elizabeth Jacoby
Richard Lewin
-
Michele Cohen, Michael Schultz, Joanna Fisher, Larissa Saveliev
Richard Lewin
-
Jacek Mysinski, Calvin Royal III, Katherine Williams, Adam Johnson, Ted Taylor
Richard Lewin
-
Calvin Royal III, Larissa and Gennadi Saveliev
Richard Lewin
-
Katie Couric, Joanna Fisher
Richard Lewin
-
Larissa Saveliev, Calvin Royal III, Katie Couric, Katherine Williams
Richard Lewin
-
Elizabeth Jacoby, Jacek Mysinski, Katherine Williams, Calvin Royal III
Richard Lewin
-
-
Ralph Gibson, Ted Taylor, Michele Cohen
Richard Lewin
-
Katherine Williams, Gennadi Saveliev
Richard Lewin
-
Mark Fichandler, Ronald J Teitelbaum
Richard Lewin
-
Mark Fichandler, Ronald J Teitelbaum
Richard Lewin
-
Mary Jane Marcasiano, Ralph Gibson
Richard Lewin
Calvin Royal III and Katherine Williams, both stars of American Ballet Theatre, were the guests of honor at an elegant, informal cocktail party at the Amagansett residence of Elizabeth Jacoby and Richard Brand on September 26 to celebrate Youth America Grand Prix, the largest scholarship organization for young ballet dancers.
Another honored guest, Katie Couric reportedly held an impromptu Q&A with Royal III and Williams at the exquisite cocktail party.
Youth America Grand Prix’s global network of dance reaches out to more than 12,000 dancers with auditions on multiple continents, and across America.
Photos by Richard Lewin