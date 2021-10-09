Photos: American Ballet Theatre Stars Honored in Amagansett

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Calvin Royal III and Katherine Williams, both stars of American Ballet Theatre, were the guests of honor at an elegant, informal cocktail party at the Amagansett residence of Elizabeth Jacoby and Richard Brand on September 26 to celebrate Youth America Grand Prix, the largest scholarship organization for young ballet dancers.

Another honored guest, Katie Couric reportedly held an impromptu Q&A with Royal III and Williams at the exquisite cocktail party.

Youth America Grand Prix’s global network of dance reaches out to more than 12,000 dancers with auditions on multiple continents, and across America.

Photos by Richard Lewin