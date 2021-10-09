Photo Galleries

Photos: American Ballet Theatre Stars Honored in Amagansett

By &
0
comments
Posted on

  • Richard Brand and Elizabeth Jacoby

    Richard Lewin

  • Michele Cohen, Michael Schultz, Joanna Fisher, Larissa Saveliev

    Richard Lewin

  • Jacek Mysinski, Calvin Royal III, Katherine Williams, Adam Johnson, Ted Taylor

    Richard Lewin

  • Calvin Royal III, Larissa and Gennadi Saveliev

    Richard Lewin

  • Katie Couric, Joanna Fisher

    Richard Lewin

  • Larissa Saveliev, Calvin Royal III, Katie Couric, Katherine Williams

    Richard Lewin

  • Elizabeth Jacoby, Jacek Mysinski, Katherine Williams, Calvin Royal III

    Richard Lewin

  • Elizabeth Jacoby, Jacek Mysinski, Katherine Williams, Calvin Royal III

    Richard Lewin

  • Ralph Gibson, Ted Taylor, Michele Cohen

    Richard Lewin

  • Katherine Williams, Gennadi Saveliev

    Richard Lewin

  • Mark Fichandler, Ronald J Teitelbaum

    Richard Lewin

  • Mark Fichandler, Ronald J TeitelbaumMark Fichandler, Ronald J Teitelbaum

    Richard Lewin

  • Mary Jane Marcasiano, Ralph Gibson

    Richard Lewin

Calvin Royal III and Katherine Williams, both stars of American Ballet Theatre, were the guests of honor at an elegant, informal cocktail party at the Amagansett residence of Elizabeth Jacoby and Richard Brand on September 26 to celebrate Youth America Grand Prix, the largest scholarship organization for young ballet dancers.

Another honored guest, Katie Couric reportedly held an impromptu Q&A with Royal III and Williams at the exquisite cocktail party.

Youth America Grand Prix’s global network of dance reaches out to more than 12,000 dancers with auditions on multiple continents, and across America.

Photos by Richard Lewin

About the Author

Angela LaGreca

VP, Features and Events at 'Dan's Papers'

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites