Alex Ferrone Gallery Creates U-Pick Art Event on North Fork

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End is in full picking mode this fall, with U-pick apples and pumpkins drawing crowds at farms and orchards all over the Hamptons and North Fork. And now, thanks to the Alex Ferrone Gallery in Cutchogue, it’s also art picking season! The gallery’s first “U-Pick Art” benefit event—featuring more than 50 unframed pieces by more than a dozen regional artists, and priced at just $60 each—kicked off on Sunday, October 17 and will continue on select dates through the season.

During U-pick Art days, all the work is staked in the ground, in what they’re calling an “Art Patch,” across the front lawn of the Alex Ferrone Gallery, allowing visitors to walk among the art and pick the ones they want to take home. A portion of the proceeds benefits Long Island Cares (The Harry Chapin Regional Food Bank), and next U-Pick Art event is scheduled for this Sunday, October 24 from noon–5 p.m., weather permitting.

The gallery will then offer these events every other Sunday through the end of November, as long as the weather allows it.

In tandem with the U-Pick Art shows, Alex Ferrone Gallery is hosting a food drive for Long island Cares, collecting non-perishable food items for families in need. Food bins will be placed on the gallery’s front porch for the public to stop by and drop off items during open hours. Suggested donations include canned foods, pasta, soups, dry beans, protein bars, boxed cereals, shelf juices, baby food and pet food.

“It began with a witty comment three years ago when chatting about the seasonal traffic. I mentioned, ‘We should have a U-Pick Art sign in front of the gallery.’ My partner agreed it would be a fun idea,” gallery director Alex Ferrone, who is in the process of trademarking “U-Pick Art” and “Art Patch,” says, adding, “So, in keeping with the autumn festivities here on the North Fork, the U-Pick Art event is a lighthearted way to bring awareness to folks that while we have wonderful farms and wineries here to visit and patronize, we also have an incredible art community to enjoy and support.”

Ferrone continues, “The gallery has worked with many charitable organizations in the past and chose to work with Long Island Cares this season because they partner with many of our local food pantries including CAST, North Fork Parish Outreach, and Loaves & Fishes who do so much for our community. We give a big shoutout of thanks to the generous artists here, who didn’t hesitate to give artwork for this event, and many are donating their full commissions to Long Island Cares as well. The gallery is not taking any commission on this event.”

Participating artists include Patricia Beary, Karen Bell, Ennid Berger, Carolyn Conrad, Laura Dodson, Alex Ferrone, Jim Lennon, Katherine Liepe-Levinson, Scott McIntire, Winn Rea, Jim Sabiston, Pamela Waldroup, and Constance Sloggatt Wolf. Additional artists will be added throughout the run of the event.

The gallery is setting up a dedicated page for the artwork available at this event, and it will be live soon so anyone who’s unable to attend in person can purchase the art online. Visitors to U-PICK ART are also welcome to step inside the Gallery to view their current exhibit, Fictional Narratives.

Alex Ferrone Gallery is located at 25425 Main Road in Cutchogue. Hours are noon–5 p.m. Friday through Monday, or by appointment other days. Visit alexferronegallery.com or call 631-734-8545 for more info.