North Fork Event Highlights This Week: October 8–12, 2021

Head to the North Fork for autumn days of fun and adventure at our top event and activity picks this week, October 8–12, 2021.

LIVE SHOWS

Fall Barn Dance and Fundraiser

Saturday, October 9, 6:30 p.m.

This family-friendly event will feature a live band and traditional dancing with instruction by noted Long Island dance caller, Chart Guthrie. The dancing will take place in the open-air Naugles Barn at Hallockville Museum Farm. At 4:30 p.m., prior to the dance, VIP ticket-holders will enjoy a three-course dinner featuring food by Rolling in Dough Pizza Truck and The Treatery and curated cocktails by The Bar Truck. VIP dinner and dance tickets are $100 per adult, $40 for children ages 5 to 16, and tickets for only the dance are $25 per adult, $10 for children ages 5 to 12.

6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. hallockville.org

Cooking Experience with Chef Stephan Bogardus

Saturday & Sunday, October 9 & 10, 2 p.m.–3:30 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to be one of the six lucky guests at this chef boot camp. Learn about organic sourcing and prepping and even have your dish featured on the menu!

58770 Country Road 48, Greenport. 631-477-0666, allevents.in/greenport/food-drinks

Kate McGuire at Osprey’s Dominion

Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m.

Enjoy a relaxing afternoon of music at Osprey’s Dominion, which is known for its quality bottles and tasting room. You’re welcome to sample their tasty snacks or bring your own picnic lunch.

44075 Main Road, Peconic. 631-765-6188, ospreysdominion.com

Perfect Strangers at Sannino Winery

Monday, October 11, 2 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to take in some classic rock favorites at Sannino Winery and relax with some fabulous reds and whites.

15975 Country Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Writing Your Legacy

Tuesday, October 12, 10 a.m.

Use your family photos to inspire a beautiful retelling of your family story. Be sure to sign up ahead of time and bring your laptop or notebook.

53706 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Northern Italy Meets North Fork

Friday, October 8, 6 p.m.

Join Terra Vite winery for fun facts about Northern Italy. The $60 cost of the class includes five wine tastings and light snacks.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

Paint and Sip Bike Tour

Saturday & Sunday, October 9 & 10, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to tour a beautiful vineyard in North Fork Wine Country. The tour includes a lesson with an art teacher, olive oil tastings and photographs.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

Riverhead Country Fair

Sunday, October 10, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss this annual treat in downtown Riverhead, featuring vendors, food and carnival rides. Homemaking and needlecraft exhibits will also be held.

Main Street, Riverhead. 631-440-1350, riverheadcountryfair.com

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable

Tuesday, October 12, 4 p.m.

This is a virtual opportunity to discuss poetry in-depth, from all styles and points of view. Register ahead of time online for Zoom info.

631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Fictional Narratives

On view through October 11

Don’t miss the last weekend to view photomontage, still-life and scenic design by artists Richard Aardsma, Laura Dodson and Marisa S. White. The museum is open from Friday–Monday from noon–5 p.m.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.