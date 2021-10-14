Colorado Murder Suspect Arrested in Sag Harbor

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A suspect wanted for killing his 29-year-old wife in Colorado has been arrested in Sag Harbor following a nationwide manhunt involving authorities in three states, New York State police said.

Sag Harbor Village Police officers received a report on October 4 from the North Plainfield, New Jersey Police Department, that Masany Cruz of Colorado Springs, who was reported missing, may be at the Sag Harbor Inn, but officers instead found her 31-year-old husband, William Cruz, alone at the Inn, police said.

“At the same time, police in Colorado Springs responded to the last known address of Masany and William Cruz, where Masany Cruz was found dead,” state police said in a news release.

The discovery kicked off a joint investigation between state police, Sag Harbor police, North Plainfield police and Colorado Springs police. The husband was taken into custody and treated at a local hospital for unspecified injuries.

Investigators determined Masany Cruz had not been heard from since September 14. Her husband left Colorado the next day and arrived on Long Island four days later, police said.

William Cruz was arrested as a fugitive from justice, based on an arrest warrant out of District County Court in El Paso County, Colorado. He was held at the Southampton Town Police headquarters for arraignment on Thursday at Suffolk County First District Court in Central Islip.