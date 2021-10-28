There’s lots of fun for the whole family in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, October 30–November 3, 2021. Take a look at our top five events and activities to enjoy with your kids, as well as 10 venues that are always worth a visit.
Top 5 Family Events To Check Out This Week
STEM: Colorful Melting Ice
Saturday, October 30, noon
Little learners in grades K–3 will enjoy making colors swirl together while they melt ice blocks with salt and paint. The class is $20, and you can register online ahead of time.
92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, [email protected], projectmost.org
A Day at the Circus
Saturday & Sunday, October 30 & 31
Nellie’s of Amagansett hosts children’s author/illustrator Clare Pernice to run workshops called “A Day A the Circus.” The acclaimed author will read from her book Circus Girl, teach a puppet craft, and lead kids in a parade. Three free workshops are offered: Saturday 11 a.m.–noon, Saturday 2–3 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.–noon. Children must be accompanied by a parent, and all are invited to dress in costume. The workshops will be followed by a book signing.
230 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-267-1000, [email protected], nelliesofamagansett.com
Sharpie Mugs at the Hampton Library
Tuesday, November 2, 3:30 p.m.
Pre-teens and teens in grades 6 and up can enjoy decorating coffee mugs with sharpies while making new friends. Register ahead of time on the library website.
2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-539-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org
Fall Leaf Garland Craft
Tuesday, November 2, 4 p.m.
Kiddos ages 7–10 will enjoy coloring leaves with magic markers to form a beautiful garland! Register ahead of time on the East Hampton Library website.
159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org
Art Through Nature at Patty’s Berries and Bunches
Wednesday, November 3, 10 a.m.
Learn about creating dyes through natural materials at this North Fork favorite. While you’re there, enjoy the cider, baked goods and jams that make the farm stand famous!
410 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-655-7996, pattysberriesandbunches.org
Family Fun Attractions on the East End
Children’s Museum of the East End
Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini golf is free with admission! This fall, however, you’ll need to call ahead of time to make a reservation.
376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. cmee.org
Don’t miss this Hampton’s fall favorite with your little pumpkins. Apple picking, corn mazes, tractor rides and giant slides are all part of the fun. While you’re there, don’t forget to check out the market, which features tasty treats, pies and doughnuts.
240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com
Harbes Family Farm
Barnyard animals, hayrides and apple picking are all part of the fall festivities at Harbes Family Farm. While you’re there, get some goodies to take home at the wine shop.
715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com
The Milk Pail
You and your little farmers can pick apples, pumpkins and squash to your heart’s content at this local favorite. There’s also a delicious fresh market and greenhouse on the premises.
723 Mecox Road, Water Mill. 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com
North Fork Doughnut Co.
Little ones with a sweet tooth will enjoy craft doughnuts baked up daily with local ingredients. Enjoy unique flavors like cinnamon sugar and caramel coffee cake as new specials are available each week.
13175 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-7941, nofodoco.com
Southampton Golf Range
Check out this 18-hole mini-golf course complete with batting cages and a driving range. You can also stop by the snack bar for a classic burger.
699 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158
Sundays on the Bay
Enjoy delicious dining inside or out with your brood after a day of exploring the colors of the East End. Parents can enjoy seafood, steaks and local craft beers, while tots can dine on a children’s menu that includes items like fried flounder and mini burgers.
369 Dune Road, Hampton Bays. 631-728-2611, sundaysonthebayrestaurant.com
The Wharf Shop
Parents and young folks who can’t get enough of that vintage toy shop feel will relish in a trip to this Sag Harbor favorite. Collections of crafts, stuffed animals and mini-dollhouses make this a must-see for collectors.
69A Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0420, wharfshop.com
Little ones will love the opportunity to pick their own apples and enjoy cider and donuts. Parents can sample a tasting room with flights, pints and souvenir glasses.
725 Route 25, Aquebogue. 631-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com
Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.