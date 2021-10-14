Top East End Family Events and Venues, October 15–21, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There’s plenty to do for children and families this week in the Hamptons and North Fork. Check out our top family friendly events and activities, and go-to venues on the East End, October 15–21, 2021.

Top 5 Family Events to Check Out This Week

Superhero Storytime and Craft

Friday, October 15, 3:30 p.m.

Little ones ages 4–6 will enjoy this powerful opportunity to enjoy a superhero-themed story time and craft. Sign up on the East Hampton Library website ahead of time.

169 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Shakescene! A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Saturday, October 16, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Your little thespian will relish the opportunity to rehearse and perform a shortened version of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Classes focus on singing, stage combat, dance and even a Shakespearean insult game.

200 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Fall Storytime Yoga

Monday, October 18, 9:30 a.m.

Kiddos ages 2–5 will enjoy the chance to bend, stretch and balance while listening to some of their favorite autumn books being read out loud. Register ahead of time on the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library website.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Owl Collage Project with Kym Fulner

Monday, October 18, 3:45 p.m.

Your nature lovers ages 6–10 will have a hoot of a time researching local owls and creating their own owl collages. The cost is $20 and you can register ahead of time.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, [email protected], projectmost.org

Fall Stroller Strong Bootcamp in the Vines

Thursday, October 21, 9:30 a.m.

Bring your free weights, yoga mat and kiddos of all ages in or out of a stroller to this fun workout for parents and tots. Get fit in the beauty of Terra Vite Vineyards and get 15% off your trip to the winery.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini golf is free with admission! This fall, however, you’ll need to call ahead of time to make a reservation.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Hank’s Pumpkintown

Don’t miss this Hamptons fall favorite with your little pumpkins. Apple picking, corn mazes, tractor rides and giant slides are all part of the fun. While you’re there, don’t forget to check out the market, which features tasty treats, pies and doughnuts.

240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

Main Road Biscuit Co.

Kiddos who love a good pancake won’t want to miss this East End favorite. Seasonal pancakes are made from scratch and served with delicious homemade items like buttermilk biscuits, jam and smoothies.

1601 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com

Mattitaco

Little ones who love Mexican food will have a fiesta at this North Fork favorite. The menu includes a number of kid-friendly options including tacos, quesadillas and pizzas. Parents can enjoy pitchers of margaritas and sangria.

10560 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-7826, mattitaco.com

Milk Pail Fruit Stand

You and your little farmers can pick apples, pumpkins and squash to your heart’s content at this local favorite. There’s also a delicious fresh market and greenhouse on the premises.

723 Mecox Road, Water Mill. 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com

North Fork Shack

If your family is a little rumbly in the tummy after a day of autumn activities, truck them over to the North Fork Shack, where locally praised sandwiches and burgers abound. While you’re there, don’t forget to check out specialty sides like the old bay fries or sriracha coleslaw.

41150 County Road 48, Southold. 631-876-5566, thenorthforkshack.com

Railroad Museum of Long Island

Every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy toy trains and exhibitions at the Greenport location. Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 5-12. Kids under age 5 can visit for free.

440 Fourth Street, Greenport. 631-477-0439, rmli.org

Southampton Golf Range

Check out this 18-hole mini-golf course complete with batting cages and a driving range. You can also stop by the snack bar for some classic burgers and fries.

699 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, facebook.com/SouthamptonGolfRange

Sundays on the Bay

Enjoy delicious dining inside or out with your brood after a day of exploring the colors of the East End. Parents can enjoy seafood, steaks and local craft beers, while tots can dine on a children’s menu that includes items like fried flounder and mini burgers.

369 Dune Road, Hampton Bays. 631-728-2611, sundaysonthebayrestaurant.com

Woodside Orchards

Little ones will love the opportunity to pick their own apples and enjoy cider and donuts. Enjoy picks like Corland, Honey Crisp and Jonagold. Parents can sample a tasting room with flights, pints and souvenir glasses.

725 Route 25, Aquebogue. 631-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.