Podcast: Dan Talks with Erik Larson, Bestselling Author

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 47: This week on “Dan’s Talks,” Dan speaks bestselling author Erik Larson. The Southampton author is known for his popular books, including six national bestsellers—Dead Wake, The Devil in the White City, In the Garden of Beasts, Isaac’s Storm, Thunderstruck and The Splendid and the Vile—which have sold more than 10 million copies and been published in nearly 20 countries. Larson’s first foray into fiction, No One Goes Alone, just published on September 28, is a horrifying tale that can only be experienced through the chilling audiobook narrated by Julian Rhind-Tutt.

