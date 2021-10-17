Recipe: Bob Abrams’ Kale Squash Salad

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Learn to make Kale Squash Salad with this recipe from Calissa chef Bob Abrams.

The salad has a lot of bold flavors that would pair well with any grilled meat; I will be serving it over our grilled bone in pork chop. Roasting the butternut squash and the fennel together brings out the sweet and savory flavors I am looking for in a colder weather dish, and the pomegranate arils (seeds) and pecans give it a nice crunch. This recipe makes 6–8 servings.

Salad Ingredients:

1 Medium butternut squash cut into 1-inch cubes

2 Bulbs of fennel cut into 1-inch thick wedges

1/8 Cup of olive oil

Salt & pepper to taste

2 Bunches of Tuscan kale finely chopped

1/4 Cup of pomegranate arils (seeds)

1/2 Cup of feta crumbled

1/2 Cup candied pecans roughly chopped

Orange/Balsamic Vinaigrette Ingredients:

6 Tbs of white balsamic vinegar

2 Tbs dijon mustard

2 1/2 Tbs honey

2 Tbs orange juice

1 1/2 Tsp orange zest

1/3 Cup of EVOO

Salt to taste

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

2. On a large baking sheet place butternut squash and fennel, coat with the 1/8 cup olive oil, salt and pepper. Toss until coated.

3. Bake in oven for 40 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

4. While vegetables are cooking, cut and de-stem kale.

5. In a medium bowl, whisk together all ingredients for vinaigrette, taste and adjust for salt.

6. When vegetables are done, remove from oven and let cool for 5 minutes.

7. Assemble salad — start with kale then top with vegetables in a large bowl and mix.

8. Place your grilled pork chop on plate and top with salad mixture, then add crumbled feta, pecans, pomegranate and drizzle with vinaigrette.

9. Serve and enjoy!

Recipe courtesy of Calissa in Water Mill, calissahamptons.com