Use this recipe and learn to make fabulous grilled lamb chops as cooked by Ruschmeyer’s chef Salvatore Olivella.

Ingredients:

Baby rack of lamb (French trimmed, 100% grass-fed)

Israeli couscous (fresh parsley, mint, lemon zest)

Mediterranean tzatziki

House-made parsley chimichurri

Asparagus

Fresh thyme

Fresh rosemary

Fresh sage

Fresh tarragon

Fresh bay leaves

Extra-virgin olive oil

Freshly ground black pepper

Pink Himalayan salt

Marinade for Lamb Method

In a mixing bowl, combine the coarsely chopped fine herbs (thyme, rosemary, sage, tarragon, bay leaves), add extra virgin olive oil and season with pink Himalayan salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Instructions for Lamb

Preheat grill to 500–525 degrees. Spread the marinade over the baby rack of lamb allowing it to marinate a day before grilling. Place the marinated baby rack of lamb onto the grill for 5–6 minutes allowing it to sear on one side, then flip and rotate in order to slightly brown the crust. The grill temperature may be reduced, allowing it to cook for an additional 5–6 minutes. Remove the lamb from grill and transfer to cutting board. Allow the lamb to rest before carving.

Sides Dishes

Grill the asparagus—which are seasoned with salt, ground pepper and extra virgin olive oil. Prepare the Israeli couscous, adding coarsely chopped parsley, mint, lemon zest and olive oil. Chimichurri and Mediterranean tzatziki ready for garnishment.

Building the Dish