Use this recipe and learn to make fabulous grilled lamb chops as cooked by Ruschmeyer’s chef Salvatore Olivella.
Ingredients:
Baby rack of lamb (French trimmed, 100% grass-fed)
Israeli couscous (fresh parsley, mint, lemon zest)
Mediterranean tzatziki
House-made parsley chimichurri
Asparagus
Fresh thyme
Fresh rosemary
Fresh sage
Fresh tarragon
Fresh bay leaves
Extra-virgin olive oil
Freshly ground black pepper
Pink Himalayan salt
Marinade for Lamb Method
In a mixing bowl, combine the coarsely chopped fine herbs (thyme, rosemary, sage, tarragon, bay leaves), add extra virgin olive oil and season with pink Himalayan salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Instructions for Lamb
- Preheat grill to 500–525 degrees.
- Spread the marinade over the baby rack of lamb allowing it to marinate a day before grilling.
- Place the marinated baby rack of lamb onto the grill for 5–6 minutes allowing it to sear on one side, then flip and rotate in order to slightly brown the crust. The grill temperature may be reduced, allowing it to cook for an additional 5–6 minutes.
- Remove the lamb from grill and transfer to cutting board. Allow the lamb to rest before carving.
Sides Dishes
- Grill the asparagus—which are seasoned with salt, ground pepper and extra virgin olive oil.
- Prepare the Israeli couscous, adding coarsely chopped parsley, mint, lemon zest and olive oil.
- Chimichurri and Mediterranean tzatziki ready for garnishment.
Building the Dish
- Decorate the platter with a delicate spread of Mediterranean tzatziki.
- Israeli couscous may be mounded high onto the plate with a large spoon.
- Arch double chops over the couscous allowing the bones to intertwine.
- Drizzle the house made chimichurri sauce over the lamb.
- Accompany with a bouquet of grilled asparagus.