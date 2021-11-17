Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In case you missed it, Dan’s Best of the Best voting is well underway for 2021, and the competition is fierce this year—especially when it comes to food and wine!

The 2021 contest closes at 11:59 p.m. on December 31, so there’s no time to waste to get your votes in for the very best Hamptons and North Fork businesses and individuals in our Food & Drink categories. Make your voice heard in dozens of categories, covering everything from Bagels to Wings and all the good stuff in-between!

Tell the world (or at least the East End) who makes your favorite lobster roll, which restaurant serves the best Chinese cuisine or cooks the best steak, who pours the greatest Margarita, which liquor store is your favorite, who bakes the best cookies, and on and on the list goes, covering both the south and north forks.

And if that’s not enough, voters can choose favorites in the Wine & Wineries categories, including: best Rosé, Tasting Room, Wine Club, Winery, Winery Events, Winery Staff and Wine Tour Company. Got any ideas? Head over to DansBOTB.com and vote!

All voters can cast ballots as many times as you’d like for each category, but you may only vote once per day, so make them count. Our winners will not only earn the great honor of being chosen as best of the best among their peers, they will also get a certificate to display at their business and will receive extra coverage as we highlight the best of the best in Dan’s Papers and here at DansPapers.com throughout the year, until the next batch of winners are chosen.

Here are some shortcuts to our 2021 food and wine category pages:

South Fork Food & Drink

North Fork Food & Drink

Wine & Wineries (covers both forks)

Now go vote!