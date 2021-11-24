Feds OK Planned Offshore South Fork Wind Farm

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The plan to build a wind farm off the East End coast took a step forward Wednesday when federal regulators delivered key approvals that advance the planned construction project.

The U.S. Department of Interior approved the construction and operations of the planned 130-megawatt South Fork Wind project, which would include a dozen turbines built 35 miles off the coast of Montauk that generate enough electricity to power 70,000 homes.

“We have no time to waste in cultivating and investing in a clean energy economy that can sustain us for generations,” Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said.

The project is billed as the first offshore wind farm in New York State. The approval comes shortly after federal officials approved another such project off the coast of Massachusetts. The nation’s first offshore wind farm opened off Block Island in 2016.

The state Public Service Commission approved in March a plan to connect a 7.6-mile, 138,000-volt transmission line from the the South Fork Wind farm 30 feet under the beach in Wainscott, and linking to a substation in the Town of East Hampton. Some residents seeking to block the line petitioned East Hampton town, which previously approved the power line, for a vote to incorporate as a village, to help fight the construction, but the petition was ruled invalid. Commercial fishermen concerned about the wind farm’s impact on their livelihood also have taken issue with the plan.

South Fork Wind LLC, whose parent companies are Ørsted and Eversource Energy, cheered the decision.

“With the achievement of this critical federal permitting milestone, construction of this historic wind farm is expected to begin in the weeks and months ahead,” said David Hardy, Chief Executive Officer of Ørsted Offshore North America. “South Fork Wind will not only boost the economy with family-sustaining jobs, but it will also help combat climate change and reduce air pollution as a clean energy resource for many Long Island residents.”

Local environmentalists echoed the sentiment.

“The federal government has announced an early holiday gift – the gift of clean renewable offshore wind energy,” said Adrienne Esposito, executive director of the Farmingdale-based nonprofit Citizens Campaign for the Environment. “Today is a celebration of the beginning of a new energy future for New York, a true transition from polluting fossil fuels to clean renewable energy. … We cannot wait to see these beacons of hope in the water for our first offshore wind farm.”