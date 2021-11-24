Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week: November 27–30, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Celebrate the holiday season after Thanksgiving with fun events and activities, art shows and more in the Hamptons this week, November 27–30, 2021.

LIVE SHOWS

The Nancy Atlas Project

Saturday, November 27, 8 p.m.

As long as you’re over age 21, you can enjoy this exhilarating experience with beloved East End singer-songwriter Nancy Atlas and her band. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased ahead of time.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

FUN ACTIVITIES

Carriage House Holiday Shop & Designer Tree Auction

Friday, November 26, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Don’t miss this special show and sale of holiday treasures. Many well-known designers, including Martha Stewart, used their talents to create beautiful tabletop holiday trees. The proceeds will benefit the Southampton History Museum’s free education programs. The silent auction will go until December 4. You can also check out a snazzy collection of jewelry, clothes and ornaments, as well as stocking stuffers and gifts for the kiddos.

17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

It’s a Wonderful Village

Saturday, November 27, 10 a.m.

Kick off the winter holiday season with some delightful festivities presented by the Southampton Chamber of Commerce. The holiday artisan market will be there with homemade gifts and delights from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. At 4:45 p.m., enjoy the holiday firetruck parade of lights, followed by carol-singing, tree lighting and a fireworks display.

76 Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-0402, southamptonchamber.com

Light the Lighthouse

Saturday, November 27, 4 p.m.

Turn on the holiday switch with the popular lighting of the Montauk Lighthouse. The event is free to the community.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2544, montauklighthouse.com

Adult Tap

Monday, November 29, 6 p.m.

If you’ve got some jazzy toes, you won’t want to miss this opportunity to get clicking with dance instructor Anita Boyer of Our Fabulous Variety Show. She will teach you about basic techniques, tap vocabulary and rhythmic combinations in a low-pressure environment. It’s a great opportunity for those who’ve always wanted to learn to tap but never had the time!

977 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-507-4603, ourfabulousvarietyshow.org

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Breathe Together

Tuesday, November 30, 10 a.m.

Deep breathing can improve your immunity, boost your energy and even lower blood pressure. Register ahead of time for the Zoom link to this weekly 20-minute session.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Tai Chi for Seniors

Wednesday, December 1, 9 a.m.

Tai Chi provides special benefits for seniors that include decreased stress, improved energy and better muscle strength. You can register ahead of time for $20 and will be automatically enrolled in every Wednesday class.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

ART EXHIBITIONS

Neo-Tile Club

Through January 2

View the works of local artists who attended summer workshops inspired by the Tile Club, a group of artists from New York City in the late 1800s who met regularly to paint on tile. After the Long Island Railroad expanded to Montauk, the Tile Club was invited to share their works with the most eastern part of Long Island. They were some of the first artists to populate the East End.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

John Torreano: Painting Outer Space/Inner Space, 1989 to Present

Through February 27

Don’t miss this unique display of the creations of a New York and Sag Harbor-based artist. Torreano often works on paper first to create works based on the images recorded by the Hubble Space Telescope. The paintings contrast the physical world with our illusions.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2218, parrishart.org

Marren Hassinger at DIA Bridgehampton

Through May 2022

Marren Hassinger’s work spans five decades, during which she lived in East Hampton and taught at Stony Brook Southampton. Bush sculptures, fabric panels and photographs are all mediums the artist readily explores.

23 Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton. 631-537-1478, diaart.org

