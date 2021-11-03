Something to Wine About: Macari Vineyards 2017 Dos Aguas

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

As fall begins to take hold, thoughts of what wines would be great by the firepit come to mind. The 2017 Dos Aguas from Macari Vineyards has all the earmarks of a perfect sipping-by-the-firepit wine.

Give this wine a little bit of time to open in the glass and one will be mightily rewarded with an assortment of expertly layered flavors. The nose is both spicy and slightly vegetal with notes of black and green pepper, blackberry and molasses. The palate is bursting with fresh raspberry, green pepper and molasses. The finish is complex, persistent and fresh — the freshness beckoning one to take another sip. Interestingly, though this wine possesses none of the varietals commonly found in Rioja wines, it shares a similarity of flavor with some of the most beautiful and textured Rioja wines available.

What this wine actually is, is a Bordeaux-style blend of 60% merlot, 16% cabernet sauvignon, 15% petit verdot and 9% cabernet franc. A true Bordeaux wine must be from the Bordeaux region in France, and it must adhere to the standards set by that region. To be a red Bordeaux it must have one, or a combination, of the five noble grapes: cabernet sauvignon, merlot, cabernet franc, petit verdot and malbec. Occasionally a sixth grape, carménère, is included.

Why are they called “noble grapes?” While it sounds pretty much just like another snooty wine term, noble grapes are said to retain their character no matter where they are planted, and they are recognizable for the top quality wine they produce. So, while they didn’t graduate ahead of class in comparison to any of the other grapes, they are revered for their steadfast consistency.

The 2017 Dos Aguas blend from Macari represents the “two waters” that surround the vineyard on the North Fork. To the south of their vines lies the Great Peconic Bay and to the north, the Long Island Sound. These two bodies of water create a unique climate that protects the vineyard and encourages a slow, steady ripening.

The 2017 Dos Agues retails for $35 and will make not only a welcome addition to any autumn wine collection, it would also make a lovely gift for the Bordeaux lover on your holiday list.

For more information, visit macariwines.com.