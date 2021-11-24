Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Roger Mulvihill, who died on November 6 at the age of 85, was a lawyer, sportsman and storyteller, as well as a beloved friend, husband, father and grandfather. He spent most of his adult life at his homes in Sag Harbor, Manhattan and Bronxville, New York.

As a sportsman, he played just about every game put in front of him from an early age, and had stories to tell about all of them, from his growing up in Pittsburgh playing baseball in high school, to Georgetown University, to the minor leagues for the Baltimore Orioles, at tryouts for the New York Yankees and more recently, tennis at the Meadow Club and the Bronxville Field Club. He was captain of the baseball team at the legal firm where he spent most of his career, at Dechert LLP where he was a partner and founder of that firm’s private equity practice.

In his later years, he encouraged his children and grandchildren to play, would watch them, and afterwards, to their delight, inform anybody who would listen about how their games proceeded to and fro as either a triumph or fully understandable loss.

As a young man, he attended Georgetown, got his law degree at Yale, spent time in the Army serving in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps and then spent the rest of his years at Dechert.

The love of his life, however, was his family and particularly his wife Mary, with whom he raised a family and later, traveled the world.

He was a man who loved life and saw the best in people. He had a quick wit, loved to read, enjoyed discussing the issues of the day and with his boyish charm was an inspiration to everyone who knew him.

He leaves behind his wife, Mary; his children Christopher, Kerry and Suzy; his daughter-in-law Kathleen: his sons-in-law Greg and Henry; six grandchildren who loved and adored him: Jack, Patrick, Ryan, Darby, Teddy and Lucy; his sister Denise of Charleston, SC and many, many nieces and nephews.