Christmas tree shoppers will see increased demand and supply shortages that will drive up prices this holiday season, but North Fork growers such as Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm in Cutchogue are prepared.

Tree farms are bracing for up to 40% more people looking for live trees this season, according to Stacey Soloviev, co-owner of Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm, which is one of 10 farms on Long Island — most of which are on the East End — where the public can cut down their own Christmas trees.

“A lot of this has to do with trees just not being planted as much seven, eight years ago, and with the pandemic, a lot of people wanting to have a real tree,” Soloviev says. “There is a shortage. I do have a lot of trees. But the price of trees has gone up. That’s going to be an issue.”

Like many tree farms, Santa’s also sells pre-cut trees, which have additionally been in short supply due to high demand nationwide. Of 94 million U.S. households that displayed a Christmas tree in their home last year, 15% were live, according to the American Christmas Tree Association.

“In 2021, we’re seeing a variety of trends influencing artificial and live Christmas tree supply across the country, and are encouraging consumers to find their tree early this year to avoid shortage impacts,” says ACTA Executive Director Jami Warner.

Of course, for families making the trip to the farm, it’s about more than just coming home with a tree. It’s about the experience and making memories with the kids. For example, at Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm, there are bouncy houses, ice skating, hot chocolate, popcorn and s’mores by the fire, plus special events, such as storytime and cookie decorating with Santa each Friday night. There is also sensitive Santa — three Wednesday nights starting December 1 during which children with special needs get to meet the big guy without the usual bustle of the weekend rush.

The rush is sure to give Dasher a run for his money, as Santa’s tree shoppers are coming to town in record numbers.

Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm LI is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Christmas. 30105 Main Road, Cutchogue, 631-735-9242, santaschristmastreefarmli.com