Tornado in Manorville Was Strongest of 3 on LI

A tornado that blew through parts of Manorville during a severe thunderstorm on Saturday was the strongest of three to hit Long Island on the same day, the National Weather Service said.

The twister clocked in as an EF1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale that ranks tornado strength, with 110 mph winds, and ran a length of 3 ½ miles, NWS reported. It first touched down at 3:42 p.m. near Francine Place and Mastic Boulevard in Shirley, where it downed trees and damaged homes, starting out as about 25 yards wide, NWS reported.



“The tornado then hooked northeast over the Lidl supermarket … flipping over a 5-ton air handler unit on the roof, before tearing off the parapet and collapsing the covered walkway of the Chipotle Mexican grill on the northeast corner of the shopping center,” NWS stated in its preliminary assessment. “Public video showed the apparent tornadic circulation lifting northeast across the intersection of William Floyd Parkway and Montauk Highway towards the Applebee’s shopping center, with debris being thrown in one direction then another.”



The tornado may have lifted briefly before it then touched down again, ripped the roof off a two-story multifamily residence, and tossed the roof 150 yards into a neighboring backyard, with one section of this roof impaled into the side of the neighboring house “and made such a strong impact that it skewed the vertical structure of that house,” NWS reported.



“The tornado strength likely peaked at this point,” the agency’s report stated, adding that the tornado then crossed Sunrise Highway, “skipping its way northeast for the next 4 1/2 miles.”



It passed through Brookhaven Calabro Airport, flipping over or shifting a few small single engine planes, according to the agency. It then traveled through residential neighborhoods, causing damage consistent with an EF0 tornado with 85 mph winds, before it lifted in Manorville eight minutes after it started.



“Numerous tree tops were sheared and tree trunks snapped with minor roof, siding and fencing damage observed for numerous houses along this path,” NWS reported. “A large camper … on Tupelo Drive was rolled onto its side.”

The other two tornadoes were ranked as an EF0, the weakest on the scale, with estimated 85 mph winds each. One left a trail of destruction from Woodmere to Levittown, and the other from East Islip to Oakdale. There were no injuries or fatalities reported in any of the tornadoes.

These are the first tornadoes to touch down on LI since one was confirmed in Manorville in 2019. A year prior to that the Island saw two tornados a month apart on Fishers Island and in Ronkonkoma. A small tornado also hit Mattituck in 2016. The last time three tornadoes hit LI on the same day was June 30, 1998.