What to Do on the North Fork This Week, November 19–24, 2021

The North Fork is still hopping this fall with all sorts of fun and exciting things to do, including live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions and even virtual events and activities, this week, November 19–24, 2021.

LIVE SHOWS

Friday Film: The Odd Couple

Friday, November 19, 1:30 p.m.

Join the Mattituck Laurel Library for this classic film about two roommates with hilariously different lifestyles and housekeeping habits. The movie stars Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Soprano Emily Donato at the Jamesport Meeting House

Friday, November 19, 5 p.m.

Enjoy world-class soprano Emily Donato and pianist Miles Walter as they perform Samuel Barber’s Knoxville Summer of 1915. She will also sing selections from Mozart and Copland. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance.

1590 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-722-5170, jamesportmeetinghouse.org

Friday Night Flights at Corey Creek

Friday, November 19, 5 p.m.

This Friday night, enjoy live music by Barely Acoustic, a Long Island-based acoustic cover duo featuring guitar and vocals. There will also be a late-night art show and delicious beverages at the taproom at Bedell Cellars.

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Friday Night Trivia

Friday, November 19, 6:30 p.m.

If you’ve got a head bursting with useless information, don’t miss this opportunity to earn gift cards to local businesses for your knowledge! You can bring two friends to form a team or show up by yourself and get teamed up.

539 First Street, Greenport. 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org

Marc Morello at Jason’s Vineyard

Saturday, November 20, 1 p.m.

Drink in live music by Marc Morello, a solo acoustic guitarist playing Long Island gigs for the past 25 years. While you’re there, sip on a lovely glass of bubbly and enjoy the autumn scenery.

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

The Atlantics at Pindar Vineyards

Sunday, November 21, 1 p.m.

The Atlantics are known for their groovy acoustic sound and Pindar Vineyards is famous for its chilled wine and warm atmosphere. Together, they make for the perfect North Fork afternoon!

37645 NY-25, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Freddy Monday at Clovis Point

Sunday, November 21, 1 p.m.

If you can’t get enough live music or delicious wine, check out Freddy Monday at Clovis Point. The artist was born and raised on Long Island and is known for his catchy, acoustic sound.

1935 NY-25, Laurel. 631-722-4222, clovispointwines.com

Dinny Keg at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company

Sunday, November 21, 2 p.m.

Don’t miss the pop/rock acoustic style of Dinny Keg at the Greenport Harbor Brewing Company. Keg has recorded at Abby Road and Sun Studios. He performs over 50 New York gigs a year.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. greenportharborbrewing.com

Suffolk Theater Blues Night: Popa Chubby and A Room Full of Blues

Sunday, November 21, 7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss guitarist Popa Chubby as he’s joined onstage by Grammy nominees and Blues Music Award winners. It’s a night of Blues music so low-down, you will leave shaking, so be sure to enjoy some delicious chow and cocktails while you’re there. Doors to the restaurant and bar open at 6 p.m.

118 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Beginner Country Line Dancing

Monday, November 22, 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy do-si-doing your finest moves in the climate-controlled barn at Spirit’s Promise Rescue. All proceeds will go to programs that help the horses. The cost is $12 and registration is required.

2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromiserescue.org

Make Your Own Charcuterie Board

Tuesday, November 23, 2 p.m.

Make new friends while you create a pimento cheese board that will be a smash at your next holiday party. Register ahead of time and be sure to bring your mask. The class is $20.

37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Tasty Trivia

Tuesday, November 23, 6-8 p.m.

Test your knowledge of all things Turkey Day at the North Fork Brewing Company. You can sign up ahead of time on the website. The cost is $10 for a party of two, $20 for a party of four and $30 for a group of six.

24 East Second Street Suite A, Riverhead. 631-591-1191, nofobrewco.com

Roller Skating Ages 21+

Wednesday, November 24, 5:30 p.m.

Adults ages 21 and up can wheel on over to the American Legion in Greenport every Wednesday night. Bring your own skates, rent them, or purchase some at the pro shop!

121 Third Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Apertivo! At Terra Vite Winery

Friday, November 19, 4 p.m.

Every Friday from 4–8 p.m., celebrate an Italian-style Apertivo! At Terra Vite Winery. Enjoy $3 off any glass of wine or a single glass of wine and three delicious Italian snacks for $15.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

Bike Paint & Sip Tour

Saturday & Sunday, November 20 & 21, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss one of the last autumn opportunities to cycle through Long Island’s bucolic North Fork and view the scenery on two wheels. An art teacher will instruct you and you’ll get your own canvas to take home. You can also choose options like wine tastings, vinegar samples and a gourmet lunch.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Thanksgiving Feast With Chef Rob Via Facebook Live

Saturday, November 20, 3 p.m.

Register ahead of time to get the recipes for this virtual feast, which will be sent to you via email. The menu includes scrumptious dishes like pears with mixed greens and dried cranberries, turkey corn chowder and pumpkin snickerdoodles. You can also view the recorded class at a later date on the library’s Facebook page.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Chair & Restorative Yoga

Monday, November 22, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss your chance to attend this hybrid event from the comfort of your living room. Yoga can help you to decrease stress, improve focus and even lose weight. The event is free but you’ll need to sign up ahead of time for Zoom info.

53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Isadora, Rasa & Will With Ceramics by Bobbie & Bob Dalpiaz

On view through November 28

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to view the works of three fantastic artists. Isadora Capraro is known for the way she blends figures with nature. Rasa Valiene creates a complex universe of surrealism and symbolism. And Hamptons artist Will Ryan focuses on painting and photography. Meanwhile, the Dalpiazes create a special blend of Bobbie’s ceramics and Bob’s wood sculpting.

1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

Fictional Narratives

On view through November 28

View the fascinating works of Laura Dodson, Richard Aardsma and Marisa S. White. The gallery is open Friday-Monday from noon to 5 p.m., or whenever the “Open” flag is flying.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-723-8545, alexferronegallery.com

This Land Is Your Land

On view through December 23

View intriguing paintings, photos and maps of historical sites throughout Shelter Island. QR codes will be provided for each property that will enable you to find out when to access them.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

