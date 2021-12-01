Something to Wine About: 2017 Brooklyn Oenology Cabernet Franc

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Don’t let the name fool you, the 2017 Brooklyn Oenology Cabernet Franc is produced from grapes grown on the North Fork and crafted by winemaker Alie Shaper.

A little history on Brooklyn Oenology: The wines were launched in tandem with Shaper’s tasting room in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The BOE Tasting Room was heralded as New York’s “first urban winery” and was not only home to Shaper’s wine, it was a cultural center — hosting art shows, literary readings and retailing regional whiskeys, ciders and treats by local purveyors.

Shaper made the decision to relocate in 2016, but she continues to incorporate pieces of art by Brooklyn artists on the labels. And while the labels are hip, more importantly, the wine inside the bottle is delicious.

This wine epitomizes autumn with the most delightful flavors of both fresh and roasted cherry, and grilled berries, as well as some delightful floral notes. Shaper discusses a little bit about the roots of cabernet Franc. “Cabernet Franc has an important place not only in Long Island wine as one of the best-suited red varietals for our region, but it’s also a parent of cabernet sauvignon, merlot and carmenère,” she says.

While cabernet Franc has adapted to regions all over the world, and is well known for its presence in the Bordeaux region of France, Shaper explains, “It likes growing on Long Island for our sandy and loamy soils.”

Shaper says, “For a winemaker, there are so many stylistic possibilities for cabernet Franc, from leaner and racy, to brooding from barrel aging. With the Brooklyn Oenology Cabernet Franc, I like to explore the balance of the red fruits, like cassis, raspberry and cranberry, with delicate florals, and what I like to call baking herb notes, such as tarragon and sage. I only age the wine in second- and third-year barrels for nine to 12 months, instead of a full 18 months, to allow the varietal’s profile to sing out louder than the influence of a barrel. The result is a soft, dimensional, versatile red wine that can easily be enjoyed on its own, or with coq-au-vin, roast harvest vegetables, or Long Island duck.”

The 2017 Brooklyn Oenology Cabernet Franc retails for $30.

To learn more about Brooklyn Oenology, visit siemawines.com/brooklyn-oenology.