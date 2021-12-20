Podcasts

Dan Talks with Rikki Klieman, Defense Lawyer and TV Personality

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 58: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Rikki Klieman, a criminal defense lawyer and television personality. A native of Chicago, Klieman is a legal analyst for CBS News, having previously worked in criminal defense in Boston and taught at Columbia Law School. Additionally, she is an author and actress, and she’s married to former New York Police Department commissioner William Bratton.

Dan Rattiner Talks with Rikki Klieman, Defense Lawyer and Television PersonalityEpisode 58

Who’s Here in the Hamptons


