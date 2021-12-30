Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy the holiday break with your kids and try these fun activities and events on the East End this week, December 31, 2021–January 5, 2022.

TOP 5 FAMILY EVENTS TO CHECK OUT THIS WEEK

New Year’s Bowling Party at the All-Star

Friday, December 31, 4:30 p.m.

Your kiddos can enjoy a separate party that includes 2-hour unlimited bowling, pizza, bumpers and pitchers of soda. Meanwhile, parents can enjoy their own party with buckets of wings, big-round pizzas and 2.5 hours of bowling fun.

96 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-998-3565, theallstar.com

Fishes and Wishes

Friday, December 31, 6:30–11 p.m.

Are you looking for something festive to do with the kiddies on New Year’s Eve? Look no further than the Long Island Aquarium! Adults and little guppies can enjoy a cocktail hour, ice cream bar, DJ and dancing, a buffet dinner and a mock midnight “toast.” There is member pricing available and a hotel package at the Hyatt Place right next door.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com/new-years-eve

Fun With LEGO

Tuesday, January 4, 4 p.m.

Little ones in grades K–12 are invited to the Southold Library every Tuesday to enjoy the LEGO collection donated by generous patrons and friends. Kiddos can simply bring their imagination and a friend or two!

53709 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Wacky Wednesday

Wednesday, January 5, 10 a.m.

Join Miss Sarah and Miss T for stories, fun and games. Reading, singing and playing are all part of the fun. Sign up ahead of time on the Hampton Library website.

2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Tot Spot

Wednesday, January 5, 10:30 a.m.

Bring your little tot ages 16–36 months over to the Children’s Museum of the East End, where they can learn fine motor skills, emergent language and social-emotional lessons. The class is free with admission, so kids can enjoy the windmill and farm stand exhibits all morning long!

376 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

FAMILY FUN ATTRACTIONS ON THE EAST END

Buckskill Winter Club

Strap on your skates and glide on over to Buckskill where there is public skating, rentals and skate sharpening available. Keep an eye out for special discounts for seniors and children.

178 Buckskill Road, East Hampton. 631-324-2243, buckskillwinterclub.com

Cowfish

You and your family can enjoy Hamptons dining with American and seafood classics for lunch, brunch and dinner. “Little fish” can enjoy menu options like cheeseburgers, fish fingers and grilled salmon, while adults can sample one-of-a-kind fish sandwiches and chowder.

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

The Fudge Company

Kiddos with a sweet tooth will love this opportunity to enjoy homemade fudge, saltwater taffy and yummy penny candies. You can also delight in frozen yogurt, ice cream and a chillin’ variety of toppings.

67 Main Street, Southhampton. 631-283-8108, southamptonfudgecompany.com

The Highway Restaurant

Take your little ones over to this cozy restaurant known for its delicious dishes and attentive staff. There’s a kids’ menu with options like penne, chicken tenders andchocolate chip cookies.

290 Montauk Highway, East Hampton. 631-527-5372, orders.highwayrestaurant.com

Love Lane Kitchen

Bring your family on over to this North Fork classic for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Burgers, salads and homemade soups get rave reviews from big and little diners on the North Fork.

250 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com

Mattitaco

Youngens who love Mexican will have a fiesta at this North Fork favorite. The menu includes a number of kid-friendly options including tacos, quesadillas and pizzas. Parents can enjoy pitchers of margaritas and sangria.

10560 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-7826, mattitaco.com

Mitchell Park

Bring your little gliders on over to Mitchell Park, where they can enjoy an ice skating rink and antique carousel. Public sessions are Monday–Friday from 3–5 p.m. and on the weekends from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Season passes are also available.

236 Third Street, Greenport. 631-477-2200, villageofgreenport.org

North Fork Doughnut Company

Roll your family over to this North Fork spot for delicious donuts made fresh every day. Get your fingers on delicious seasonal flavors like churro, cinnamon sugar and black raspberry jelly.

100 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-7941, nofodoco.com

Rowdy Hall

Parents of active kiddos know the importance of getting served right away and you won’t have to wait at this East Hampton restaurant. Enjoy the fireplace and kid-friendly options like burgers, meatloaf and mac ‘n’ cheese.

10 Main Street #2732, East Hampton. 631-324-8555, rowdyhall.com

Safari Adventure

Parents of mini adventurers under 10 will appreciate this opportunity to get out for the day. Check out their website for open play sessions when kids can enjoy an arcade, inflatables and even a hands-on sensory area.

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.