Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Round up the kids and enjoy our top five family friendly events in the Hamptons and North Fork, and some go-to East End venues, this week, December 3–5, 2021.

TOP 5 FAMILY EVENTS TO CHECK OUT THIS WEEK

Easy Wood Snowman Ornament

Friday, December 3, 3:30 p.m.

Your little crafters ages 3–6 can jingle on over to the East Hampton Library to paint a snowman face on a wood ornament for the holidays. Register ahead of time online.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Caregiver & Me Dance Jam!

Saturday, December 4, 10 a.m.

If your little dancer is between the ages of 18 months and 2 years, they won’t want to miss this opportunity to learn real ballet and dance language. Instructors use repetition, dance and singing to teach foundational concepts. Tots must be accompanied by a caregiver throughout the workshop.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, projectmost.org/workshops-events

Holiday Crafts & Letters To Santa

Saturday, December 4, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Decorate some wintery crafts and drop off your letters to Santa at the Little Red Schoolhouse. Refreshments will be served.

720 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-0248, greenportvillage.com

Celebrate National Cookie Day

Saturday, December 4

Log on to the Rogers Memorial Library website or Facebook page at any time this Saturday for some favorite stories about cookies. No registration is required. Just bring your favorite cookie and a glass of milk!

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.com

Santa Brunch at Long Island Aquarium

Sunday, December 5, 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to get a photo with Santa while eating a delicious brunch with your family. Brunch includes an omelet station, a make-your-own parfait station and several hot lunch dishes. Your ticket price includes admission to the museum, so go ahead and check out all the sea life and birds when you’re done feasting.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

FAMILY FUN ATTRACTIONS ON THE EAST END

Buckskill Winter Club

Strap on your skates and glide on over to Buckskill, where there is public skating, rentals and skate sharpening available. Keep an eye out for special discounts for seniors and children.

178 Buckskill Road, East Hampton. buckskillwinterclub.com

CJ’s American Grill

A day of frolicking winter fun can leave your little ones a little famished. Bring them over to CJ’s American Grill, where parents can feast on fantastic seafood and sandwiches and kid can enjoy classics like chicken fingers, pasta and grilled cheese.

10095 Route 15, Mattituck. 631-315-5311, cjsamericangrill.net

Estia’s Little Kitchen

Little ones who love a tasty winter breakfast will enjoy the morning scene here. They will eat up favorites like chocolate chip pancakes and eggs while adults enjoy more interesting options such as breakfast tacos. And your kiddos can run around the garden while they’re waiting to be seated.

1615 Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor. 631-725-1020, estias.com

The Fudge Company

Kids with a sweet tooth will love this opportunity to enjoy homemade fudge, saltwater taffy and yummy penny candies. You can also enjoy frozen yogurt, ice cream and a chillin’ variety of toppings.

67 Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-8108, southamptonfudgecompany.com

Greenport Carousel

Bundle up and enjoy family fun in Greenport with this 100-year-old carousel for only $2 a ride. Through the end of winter, you can visit the attraction on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

115 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-2200, villageofgreenport.org

Main Road Biscuit Co.

Children who love a good pancake won’t want to miss this East End favorite. Seasonal pancakes are made from scratch and served with delicious homemade items like buttermilk biscuits, jam and smoothies.

1601 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com

Mattitaco

Little ones who love Mexican food will have a fiesta at this North Fork favorite. The menu includes a number of kid-friendly options including tacos, quesadillas and pizzas. Parents can enjoy pitchers of margaritas and sangria.

10560 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-7826, mattitaco.com

Petit Blue

Youngsters who love a unique gift will have a rocking good time at Petit Blue, where they can check out old-fashioned kiddie cars and a special selection of candy.

86 Park Place, East Hampton. 631-658-9222, petitblue.com

Safari Adventure

Parents of mini adventurers under 10 will appreciate this opportunity to get out for the day. Check out the Safari Adventure website for open play sessions when kids can enjoy an arcade, inflatables and even a hands-on sensory area.

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com

South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center (SOFO)

Visit this local fave with the kids to look at rare wildlife, interesting Long Island-based exhibits and more in the state-of-the-art museum space, or enjoy fun and educational nature hikes scheduled throughout the year.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org