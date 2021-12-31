Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy New Year’s Eve day and the first week of 2022 on the North Fork! Find live shows, fun activities, art exhibitions and more great events, December 31, 2021–January 6, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

Ring in the New Year at the Ram’s Head Inn

Friday, December 31, 5 p.m.

Call ahead of time to reserve your table from 5 to 9 p.m. Your $100 ticket includes a special prixe fixe dinner menu, a sparkling toast and delicious passed appetizers. You’ll also get to dance to the music of the DJ. Tickets are $50 for those not coming for dinner.

108 South Ram Island Drive, Shelter Island. 631-749-0811, theramsheadinn.com

New Year’s Laughin’ Eve

Friday, December 31, 9 p.m.

Enjoy dining, laughing and a complimentary champagne toast at the Suffolk Theater. The lineup includes three national headliners in one night: Rich Walker, Maria Walsh and Chris Roach. After 11 p.m., you can purchase standing-room tickets to enjoy dancing until midnight!

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

New Year’s Eve Bash at The Halyard in Greenport

Friday, December 31, 7 p.m.

Enjoy a delicious evening that begins with a glass of bubbly and passed canapes. Next, take in a delicious buffet, passed desserts and live music by the Silver Arrow Band. They will be playing their hearts out so you can dance the night away until 1 a.m.

58775 Country Road 48, Greenport. 631-477-0666, allevents.in/greenport/2022-new-years-eve-bash/10000210237645457

Tom Killourhey at Twin Fork Beer Company

Saturday, January 1, 1 p.m.

Enjoy live music at the Twin Fork Beer Company, known for its seasonal lagers and tasty bites. You can also sip on some local wines and cider specialties.

807 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. 631-207-4233, twinforkbeer.com

Open Mic Night at Green Hill Kitchen

Thursday, January 6, 6–9 p.m.

Show off your skills every Thursday night at the Green Hill Kitchen, known for its fine barbeque and burgers. There’s also a kids’ menu and plenty of bubbly available.

48 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-4900, greenhillny.com

FUN ACTIVITIES

New Year’s Eve at the Preston House Hotel

Friday, December 31, 5 p.m.

Ring in the New Year at the Preston House & Hotel, where you’ll be treated to four delicious courses and dessert. Wine pairings are included for an additional $40 per person. Reserve your table ahead of time.

423 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-775-1550, theprestonhouseandhotel.com

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at the North Fork Table & Inn

Friday, December 31, 5:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.

Join the dreamy and sophisticated North Fork Table & Inn for New Year’s Eve. The menu includes elegant appetizers, entrees and sweets. You can make a night of it by staying at the inn after your dinner!

57225 Route 25, Southold. 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

New Year’s Day Roller Skating For All Ages

Saturday, January 1, 1–4 p.m.

Roll in the new year at the Greenport American Legion, where your $10 ticket includes skate rental, or you can bring your own wheels. Purchase tickets ahead of time or bring cash only to the door.

121 Third Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org

Stargazing at Custer Observatory

Saturday, January 1, 7 p.m.

Every Saturday evening, the Custer Observatory is open to the public. The staff will give you a tour of the observatory as well as the night sky through a powerful telescope. The Custer Observatory also has a library, museum and gift shop.

1115 Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

East End Food Market

Saturday, January 1, 9 a.m.

Visit the market every Saturday to sample local food, wine and craft vendors. There is live music, activities and a chance to learn more about the community.

139 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-727-7600, riverheadchamber.com

First Day Hike

Saturday, January 1, noon

Kick off the New Year with an invigorating beach cleanup! Meet at the Visitor’s Center for a presentation on the four species of sea turtles that frequent Long Island’s shores. Then head to the upper parking lot for a 2-mile beach hike.

6062 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-315-5475, facebook.com/events/1232380303921712

Tech Time

Tuesday, January 4, 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Have you ever wondered how to download ebooks, set up a social media account, or use Google Suite? Book an hour-long appointment at the Floyd Memorial Library, where you can get help with lots of basic applications.

539 First Street, Greenport. 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org

Yoga

Wednesday, January 5, 5:30 p.m.

Join your fellow yogis in the meeting room of the Mattituck-Laurel Library for some serious stretching. Yoga increases your flexibility, improves your muscle tone and boosts your energy.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Vine to Wine Tours at Sannino Vineyard

By appointment

Sign up for your own private tour with the winemaker or house sommelier of Sannino Vineyard. You will tour the vineyard, winemaking facilities and barrel cellar. The tour also includes a wine tasting, charcuterie board and cheese platter for two.

15971 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-743-8282, sanninovineyard.com

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Art/Rich Roundtable

Tuesday, January 4, 4 p.m.

Join fellow poetry lovers online to discuss styles and points of view in-depth. Register on the Shelter Island Public Library website for Zoom information.

37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Teacup Bird Feeder “Take & Make” Kit

Wednesday, January 5, 9:30 a.m.

Register ahead of time for your chance to pick up a kit to make a beautiful teacup bird feeder, complete with instructions. Attract all kinds of birds to your backyard for only $3 of materials.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchogue.librarycalendar.com

The DNA of Shelter Island

Now on view

This online exhibit features timeless elements that are a part of the DNA of Shelter Island life, including crabbing Clam Creek, wakeboarding past Crescent Beach, or fishing for snappers. Explore history through postcards, photos and objects without leaving your home.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Winter Salon at VSOP Artists

Through January 2

View the work of local artists such as Renee Brown, Naomi Clark and Louise Crandell. The work can be viewed on the weekends or make an appointment for a private showing.

311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

Farms Across America

Through February 13

The Alex Ferrone Gallery specializes in showing and selling the works of mid-career and emerging artists. In this exhibition, view 55 artworks by 34 national artists working in mediums such as traditional photography, painting and sculpture, and celebrating farms throughout the United States.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Quilt Display

Saturday and Sunday, January 1 and 2, 1–6 p.m.

View this extensive quilt collection presented by the Southold Historical Society. You can explore quilts from the Civil War era and Temperance Movement, and local skilled milliner Frank Davis Smith from Peconic. The museum is open Saturdays and Sundays from 1–6 p.m.

54325 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org

