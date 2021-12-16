Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful woman who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

This week on the podcast, Vicki speaks with Tunisha W. Walker-Miller about the people who impacted her early life, her secrets to success, and her roles as a State Lobbyist, MWBE (Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprises) Consultant, and CEO & Founder of The Source Consulting Group and The Association of Black Lobbyists & Consultants.

Produced by Melony Uy and Eric Hercules