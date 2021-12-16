Podcasts

Power Women: Tunisha W. Walker-Miller, CEO and Founder of The Source Consulting Group and The Association of Black Lobbyists & Consultants

Tunisha W. Walker-Miller, lobbyist and consultant
In each episode of the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful woman who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

This week on the podcast, Vicki speaks with Tunisha W. Walker-Miller about the people who impacted her early life, her secrets to success, and her roles as a State Lobbyist, MWBE (Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprises) Consultant, and CEO & Founder of The Source Consulting Group and The Association of Black Lobbyists & Consultants.

Tune in to the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast here.

Tunisha W. Walker-Miller, State Lobbyist, MWBE Consultant, CEO and Founder of The Source Consulting Group and The Association of Black Lobbyists & Consultants

Power Women with Victoria Schneps


Produced by Melony Uy and Eric Hercules

