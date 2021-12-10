What to Do on the North Fork This Week: December 11–16, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The North Fork is the place to be this holiday season. Check out this wide array of fun events and activities this week, December 11–16, 2021.

LIVE SHOWS

The Spirit of Christmas at Spirit’s Promise Rescue

Saturday, December 11, 10 a.m.

Holiday celebrants of all ages will enjoy this unique opportunity to gallop into the season at Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue. Enjoy photos, farm tours and a magical Christmas barn. If you’re still feeling groovy later, stick around for line dancing with Deanna beginning at 7 p.m.

2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromiserescue.org

Santa Comes to Town in Greenport

Saturday, December 11, 10:30 a.m.

Santa will be arriving live in Greenport aboard the LIRR Greenport Scoot. He will be distributing gifts, and one lucky kiddo will win the Lionel Polar Express O Gauge Joy Train set. Meet him at the Railroad Museum of Long Island.

440 4th Street, Greenport. greenportvillage.com

Downtown Riverhead’s Holiday Parade & Riverfront Bonfire

Saturday, December 11, 3–11 p.m.

Bundle up and come on out for this toasty holiday event beginning with a Riverhead Lions Club 69th annual Holiday Parade beginning on Main Street and looping south to the Peconic Waterfront. Afterward, enjoy the community bonfire, gingerbread house and even Santa himself! Bring your own thermos and enjoy hot chocolate.

Peconic Riverfront Downtown, Riverhead. 631-440-1350, downtownriverhead.org/holiday-parade-and-bonfire

ABBAFAB at Suffolk Theater

Saturday, December 11, 8 p.m.

Are you someone who can never get enough ABBA in your life? Don’t miss this tribute band at The Suffolk Theater — presenting all of your favorite hits including “Dancing Queen” and “Mamma Mia.” And, of course, you’ll have a chance to get out on the dance floor and boogie the night away! Tickets are $45–$49.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343. suffolktheater.com

TJ Brown at Jason’s Vineyard

Sunday, December 12, 1 p.m.

Join TJ Brown, known for his soulful rock/country ballads influenced by folks like The Beatles, James Taylor and Zac Brown. Brown has been working as a solo artist for over a decade and frequently entertains at Long Island cafes and

restaurants.

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

Global Rhythms Holiday Concert

Sunday, December 12, 2 p.m.

Join Yamaha pianist and arranger Alex Wu as he takes you on a winter journey around the world. Holiday music will be complemented by classical, jazz and Latin favorites.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Sunday Night Concert Series: Holidays with The Lady Blue Saxophone Quartet

Sunday, December 12, 3:30 p.m.

Join this quartet of finely tuned ladies, who will share music from The Nutcracker Suite and other jazzy holiday favorites. The concert is free and open to everyone.

539 First Street, Greenport. 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org

FUN ACTIVITIES

All-Ages Skate Session

Friday, December 10, 6 p.m.

Get rolling over to the Greenport American Legion for a bedazzled night of skating for all ages. Tickets are $10 for skaters and $5 for chaperones. You can purchase them with a credit card ahead of time or in cash at the door. Skate rentals are included.

121 Third Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org

White Christmas Dinner at Jamesport Manor

Friday, December 10, 6:30 p.m.

If you’re looking for something uniquely elegant to do this holiday season, head over to the Jamesport Manor for small-batch wines paired with five courses of locally-inspired seafood. Enjoy perfectly paired risotto, oysters and shrimp for $125 per person.

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Twin Fork Beer Co. Fundraiser for Cats & Kittens

Saturday, December 11, 1–5 p.m.

The North Fork Country Kids Animal Rescue and The Rescue Vixens will be at the Twin Fork Beer Company tasting room raising money for the rescue. The ladies will be in holiday outfits, and Santa is expected to be there, too. Help get new homes for these adoptable cats and kittens, and purchase calendars that will donate all proceeds to the rescue.

807 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. 631-209-4233, twinforkbeer.com

Cupcakes and Wine December 2021

Sunday, December 12, noon, 1:30 p.m. & 3 p.m.

Join Pindar Vineyards for a quintessentially North Fork event. Pair three handmade cupcakes from the Blue Duck Bakery with three classic Pindar wines. The cost is $30 per person and there are three seatings: noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Seating is limited so be sure to sign up early!

37645 NY-25, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Trivia Thursday at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company

Thursday, December 16, 6 p.m.

Do you know lots and lots about nothing? Bring your trivial knowledge down to the Greenport Harbor Brewing Company, where you can win a $25 gift certificate. Food and drink specials are available.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

OHS’s Beach Plumb Holiday Shop

Through December 18

If you’re looking for a little something different this holiday season, don’t forget to check out the gifts, crafts, games and decorations at the Oysterponds Historical Society’s Beach Plumb Holiday Shop. Proceeds will go directly to support OHS’s mission.

1555 Village Lane, Orient. 631-323-2480, oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org

Annual Toy Drive & Basic Needs Drive

Saturday, December 11, noon

Join the North Fork Brewing Company and Mike Van Houten Jr. to collect toys for the Ronald McDonald House. Earn a free pour with your donation.

24 East 2nd Street, Riverhead. 631-591-1191, northforkbrewingco.com

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Chair & Restorative Yoga

Monday, December 13, 10 a.m.

Decrease stress, manage your weight and improve your mood while you enjoy this hybrid event from the comfort of your home. Register ahead of time for Zoom info.

631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Virtual Body Sculpting

Tuesday, December 14, 9:30 a.m.

Get toned, sculpted and strong while enjoying this fitness event from home. The Zoom link is on the library website.

631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Tai Chi with Denise Gilles

Wednesday, December 15, 5 p.m.

Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese practice that uses easy-to-follow movements to improve balance, flexibility and concentration. Register ahead of time on the Shelter Island Library website for Zoom information.

631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

This Land Is Your Land

On view through December 23

Make your way to the Shelter Island Historical Society to view photos, paintings and maps of historical properties in the area. You’ll also be provided with QR codes that will supply you with more information on how to access the properties. The exhibit can be viewed Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

Farms Across America: National Juried Small Works Exhibition 2021

On view through February 13

Don’t miss the works of selected artists at the Alex Ferrone Gallery representing themes of farming across our land. Photos, paintings, mixed media and small sculptures will all create a fascinating exhibition showcasing local creatives.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Quilt Display

Now on view

If you love an artistic and cozy quilt, don’t miss this exhibit on view at the Ann Curie-Bell House at the Maple Lane Complex of the Southold Historical Society. Quilts here were little patches of history created during times like the Civil War and the temperance movement.

55200 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.