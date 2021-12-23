What to Do on the North Fork This Week: December 25–31, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There’s lots to do on the North Fork on Christmas week! Get out and have some fun at these events and activities from December 25–31, 2021.

LIVE SHOWS

Pancake Breakfast & Caroling

Saturday, December 25, 9-11 a.m.

Church of the Harvest is hosting a Christmas Day Pancake Breakfast at the church. All are welcome — it’s not just for congregants. Eggs, sausage, hash and waffles will be on the menu, as will a little caroling.

572 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. churchoth.com

Sugarfree at Jason’s Vineyard

Sunday, December 26, 1 p.m.

Enjoy live music at Jason’s Vineyard, known for its low-key atmosphere and comfortable seating. Reasonable wine tastings also make this spot popular.

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

Haig Mathosian at Pindar Vineyards

Sunday, December 26, 1 p.m.

Join local artist Haig Mathosian at the indoor tasting room at Pindar Vineyards. Meanwhile, sip on some of your favorite whites, reds and sparkling options.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Points East at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company

Sunday, December 26, 3 p.m.

If you love the clean, dreamy sound of country-infused singing and songwriting, you won’t want to miss Points East at the Greenport Harbor Brewing Company. Meanwhile, enjoy ales and lagers in hand-crafted, festive flavors.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

FUN ACTIVITIES

Shelter Island Electric Bike Tour

Friday, December 24, 9 a.m.

If you like to stay active in the winter, you won’t want to miss this popular electric bike tour that starts at the Greenport Fourth Street MTA Parking Lot. Here, you will get properly fitted to your Royal Dutch Gazelle E-Bike. Next, enjoy the short ferry ride across Greenport Harbor to Shelter Island, where you’ll roll past gingerbread houses and mansions. The Ram Island Peninsula0, Sylvester Manor Farm and a brief stop by a cafe will top off your brisk excursion.

426 4th Street, Greenport. eventbrite.com/e/shelter-island-electric-bike-tour-tickets-202589930937

East End Food Market

Saturday, December 25, 9 a.m.

Visit the market every Saturday to sample local food, wine and craft vendors. There is live music, activities and a chance to learn more about the community.

139 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-727-7600, riverheadchamber.com

S’mores + Port at The North Fork Table & Inn

Saturday, December 25, 7 p.m.

Dress warmly and sit with your loved ones around your own mini-bonfire! Your $55-for-two ticket price includes the bonfire, a traditional s’mores set and two glasses of port.

57225 Route 25, Southold. 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

Life Figure Drawing Session

Tuesday, December 28, 10 a.m.

Bring your own supplies to the Floyd Memorial Library, where professional models will be posing for two to twenty minutes. Chairs and tables will be provided. Dry media only.

539 First Street, Greenport. 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org

Holiday Trivia & Ugly Sweater Night

Tuesday, December 28, 6 p.m.

Get ready to get quizzed on all of your favorite holiday movies and songs at the North Fork Brewing Company. You can sign up with up to 6 people. Be sure to wear your ugly holiday sweater and get ready for some chow provided by the TacHoe Food Truck.

24 East 2nd Street, Riverhead. 631-591-1191, northforkbrewingco.com

Suhru Wines, Succulents & Sips Workshop

Wednesday, December 29, 6 p.m.

Create your own stunning hand-blown terrarium at this two-hour class led by local plant stylist Elissa Capetankis of Imaginariums by Elissa. Pick out succulents, botanicals, mosses, stones and shells drawn from beautiful North Fork beaches. The fee of $75 includes all materials and one glass of Suhru wine, with additional glasses available for purchase. Pre-registration is required.

28735 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-603-8129, suhruwines.com

Wednesday Night Trivia at the Ram’s Head Inn

Wednesday, December 29, 6 p.m.

Do you know a lot about nothing in particular? Head on over to the Ram’s Head Inn, where you can also enjoy fine dining and cocktails on a chilly Wednesday evening.

108 Ram Island Drive, Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-0811, theramsheadinn.com

Knitting Club

Thursday, December 30, 4:30 p.m.

Bring your favorite project to the upper level of the Shelter Island Public Library, where you can make new friends while you stitch. Register ahead of time on the website.

37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

BYOB–Build Your Own (Cheese) Board

Thursday, December 30, 5 p.m.

Register ahead of time for this two-hour class where you can fill up your own cheese board with a variety of cheeses, meats, chocolates and spreads. You will also get a glass of Sannino Vineyard wine. The cost of your cheese board will depend upon how many people it serves.

15975 Country Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Ramen Night Thursdays at The Preston House

Thursday, December 30, 5:30 p.m.

Every Thursday, enjoy a special Ramen-flavored evening at the Preston House, which is known for its friendly staff and balanced flavors. Seating is available both indoors and out.

428 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-775-1500, theprestonhouseandhotel.com

Fourth Annual Greenport Winter Wonderland Walk And Decorating Contest

Through December 31

Do some elegant holiday shopping and dining in sparkling downtown Greenport. Meanwhile, vote for the shop or eatery with the best decorations and be entered to win a prize basket full of treats from your favorite local merchants.

Greenport Business District, Greenport. 631-477-0248, villageofgreenport.org

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Virtual Breathe Together

Tuesday, December 28, 10 a.m.

Deep breathing can decrease stress, reduce pain and increase your energy. Take a few minutes out of your busy day to join this virtual session hosted by the Southold Library.

53709 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Turning 65? What You Need to Know

Wednesday, December 29, 2 p.m.

If you’re turning 65, chances are you’ve got a lot to be thankful for. And you’re also probably becoming eligible for Original Medicare. You’ll need to know how it’s structured in order to make good decisions about the future. Be sure to register ahead of time for Zoom info.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Winter Salon at VSOP Projects

On view through January 2

Visit this fifth installation of winter projects on weekends and by appointment at this colorful, contemporary art space. Artists include Renee Brown, Naomi Clark and Louise Crandell.

311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

Farms Across America

On view through February 13

Enjoy this unique collection of 55 artworks created by thirty-four national artists exploring farm life across the nation. Mediums include photography, painting and sculpture. Many prints are available for purchase.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

The Roaring 20s: A Decade of Change

Now on view

Take a drive to the Southold Historical Museum to explore North Fork living as it was 100 years ago. Speakeasies, Charleston dances and slang changed American life for good. The exhibit is on display at the Ann-Curie Bell house at the Maple Lane Complex.

54325 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.