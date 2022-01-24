Dan’s Papers Palm Beach Edition Debuts

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Dan’s Papers, the iconic “Bible of the Hamptons,” has followed its New York readers down South for the winter with Dan’s Papers Palm Beach.

The 112-page issue launched January 21 and features a cover by world renowned artist Hunt Slonem (MET, Guggenheim) and features Kelly Ripa’s fitness trainer Isaac Boots, philanthropist and new Palm Beach resident Jean Shafiroff, RHONY star Ramona Singer (often spotted poolside at Swifty’s at The Colony), Bill Boggs, Tommy Hilfiger, artist Jeff Koons at PACE gallery, and local fashion marvel Iris Apfel, plus all the best PB restaurants, fashion and luxury real estate.

Co-publishers Victoria and Joshua Schneps are “excited to complete the ‘golden triangle’ of Dan’s Papers and Schneps Media’s presence in NYC, the Hamptons and Palm Beach.”

A new weekly TV show hosted by Victoria Schneps and iconic TV reporter Jane Hanson will air and livestream weekly from The Colony Hotel and cover all the fun, fashion and fabulous people under the palms.

Check out the Dan’s PapersPalm Beach digital edition here.