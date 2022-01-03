East End May See Up to 4 Inches of Snow By Tonight

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A winter storm is forecast to bring snow to parts of Long Island on Monday, including close to 4 inches on the East End, from Southampton to Montauk.

The National Weather Service had issued a winter weather advisory from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the South Shore of Suffolk County and the entire East End, where the highest accumulation is expected, with at least an inch of snow predicted elsewhere.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” Upton-bases NWS meteorologists said in the advisory. “The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.”

The exact accumulation amount is dependent upon the track the storm takes as it approaches the tristate area. There’s a 10% chance that Long Island could see more than five inches of snow.

“Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline,” the flood advisory said. “Some roads and low-lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding.”

According to the Weather Channel, temps will remain nearly steady in the low to mid 30s in Montauk and a steady 30 in Southampton. Winds will reportedly blow NNE at 10 to 25 mph, depending on how far east one goes between Southampton and Montauk and gusts could reach 40 mph. Chance of snow is 100% in Southampton and 90% in Montauk.

After the storm clears the area, temperatures are expected to drop into the teens overnight with temps in the 30s and 40s during the day for the rest of the week. Rain and potentially more snow are possible in the days ahead.

Original reporting from LongIslandPress.com