Police on Hunt for Thief Who Stole $2,200 of Tools in Quogue

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Quogue Village Police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole tools from a vehicle parked in Quogue in December.

The man broke a window on a van parked at Cedar Designs, located at 2 Quogue Plaza Trail — also the location of Crossfit Quogue — and stole approximately $2,200 worth of Makita tools on Monday, December 20 at 8:07 p.m. The man fled the location in a vehicle via Old Country Road.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching “P3 Tips,” or online at P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.