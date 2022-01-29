What to Do in Palm Beach: January 28–February 13, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Palm Beach and South Florida are hopping in the winter season! Explore our top events and activities to plan your fun and culture from January 28–February 13, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

The Palm Beach Opera Presents Carmen By Georges Bizet

Friday, January 28-Sunday, January 30

Enjoy the bewitching melodies, unforgettable characters and fiery drama of Carmen as it’s performed by a world-class cast at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. The words will be sung in French while English subtitles are projected. Tickets begin at $25 and can be purchased online in advance.

701 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. 651-833-8300, kravis.org

ABBAFAB At The Mizner Park Cultural Center

Sunday, January 30, 2 p.m.

Enjoy this impressive tribute to the music of ABBA, who produced some of the biggest hits in the ’70s and ’80s, such as “Waterloo,” “Fernando” and “Dancing Queen.” The musicians have toured the world as soloists and band members and are ready to bring the magic of disco-pop to you.

201 West Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 844-672-2849, miznerparkculturalcenter.com

Carole’s Kings: The Music of Beautiful

Saturday, February 5, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss the world’s first all-male Carole King tribute at Boca Black Box. They’ll be bringing you witty banter as well as hits like “I Feel the Earth Move” and “You’ve Got a Friend.”

8221 Glades Road, Boca Raton. 561-483-9036, bocablackbox.com

Jazz and Dessert: Let’s Fall in Love

Friday & Saturday, February 11 & 12, 7 p.m.

You and your Valentine can fall in love again at The King’s Academy, where you will enjoy the Annie Matot Jazz Quintet in a cabaret-style concert. Soak in your favorite jazz standards while desserts and coffee are served throughout the night.

8401 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach. tka.net

Dinner Detective

Saturday, February 12, 6–9 p.m.

Enjoy a delicious four-course meal while solving a hilarious mystery with your friends at the Marriott Palm Beach Gardens. The culprit is hiding in plain sight! Get your tickets ahead of time online.

4000 RCA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens. 866-496-0535, thedinnerdetective.com

FUN ACTIVITIES

West Palm Beach Seafood Festival

Saturday & Sunday, February 12 & 13, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Bring your whole family around for this special event that features succulent food and live music on two stages. Meanwhile, rides, a kids zone and local craftsmen will all be part of the fun. Visit the website for early discounted tickets.

9067 Southern Boulevard, West Palm Beach. 954-205-7813, westpalmseafoodfestival.com

South Florida Garlic Fest

Saturday & Sunday, February 12 & 13, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

If you love garlic or the eats you can sautée in it, don’t miss this scrumptious party at Wellington Green Park. Take a stroll down Gourmet Alley, where foodies can sample burgers, shrimp scampi and even garlic ice cream. There will also be exhibits, rides and live music. You can purchase general admission tickets ahead of time online.

2175 Wellington Green Drive, Wellington. garlicfestfl.com

Delray Beach Open

February 11–20

Don’t miss your chance to score individual seats or series packages to see some of the finest tennis players in the world. Those looking for a little luxury can enjoy a wine and Champagne lounge featuring VIP courtside tables and bottle service. Ladies’ luncheons will also return, featuring a wide array of food, wine and fashion.

30 NW 1st Avenue, Delray Beach. 561-330-6000, yellowtennisball.com

Winter Equestrian Festival

Through April 3

Sports fans will have no shortage of fun at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center, open every Wednesday to Sunday until April 3. Enjoy rider spotlights and hospitality that includes options like luxury suites and the Tiki Hut. If you can’t make it in person, enjoy your favorite events online via livestream.

3400 Equestrian Club Road, Wellington. 561-793-5867, pbiec.coth.com

Palm Beach International Polo Season

Through April 24

Enjoy one of the most beautiful venues in Florida while you take in some exciting polo matches. Meanwhile, beginners and advanced players can take lessons and even qualify to play in some low-goal tournaments.

3667 120th Avenue South, Wellington. 561-204-5687, ipc.coth.com

ART EXHIBITIONS

We Love New York

On view through February 12

View this fascinating photographic exploration of the last 10 years of change in New York City. The artists capture the beauty of old and new worlds, as well as renowned structures. You’ll also view works celebrating the heart and soul of New York’s parks and people.

415 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach. 561-253-2600, workshop.org

Tarik Currimbhoy: Reflections

On view through February 20

Don’t miss this fascinating display at the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens in which the artist masters juxtapose old and new using handcrafting and ancient casting techniques. Tarik Currimbhoy has taught at both The Pratt Institute and Cornell University. His work has been published internationally and can be found in many public spaces and private collections.

253 Barcelona Road, West Palm Beach. 651-832-5328, ansg.org

WARHOL! WARHOL! WARHOL!

On view through March 23

View the work of one of the most famous artists of the 20th century at the Lighthouse ArtCenter. The show features selections from the private collection of Beth Rudin DeWoody and includes rarely-seen early works as well as experimental pieces from later in Warhol’s career. It fills the entire Spencer Gallery.

372 Tequesta Drive, Tequesta. 561-746-3101, lighthousearts.org

Jane Peterson: Impressions of Light and Water

On view through June 12

This impressive collection at the Norton features beautiful renderings of the South Florida sun contrasting with sights in Europe. The eight oils and watercolors demonstrate Jane Peterson’s success as an impressionist who can brilliantly capture a time and place.

1450 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5196, norton.org

The Lace Room

On view now

Lace was highly prized during the Gilded Age and was considered more valuable than gold. The lace collection at the Flagler Museum belonged to Jean Flagler Matthews and is exhibited in five cases, each of which is dedicated to a specific type of lace. Photos, paintings and artifacts help the viewer interpret the importance of lace throughout history.

One Whitehall Way, Palm Beach. 651-655-2833, flaglermuseum.us

KIDS EVENTS

2022 South Florida Fair

Through January 30

The coolest Floridians won’t want to miss any of the action at the South Florida Fair, which occupies 100 acres on the former Palm Beach Speedway. Rides include bumper cars, ferris wheels, swings and slides. You can also check out special entertainment like Rockin’ Robots and the Cowboy Circus. General Admission is $10 and free for kids 10 and under. You can also purchase advanced ride vouchers.

9067 Southern Boulevard, West Palm Beach. 561-791-5225, southfloridafair.com

Chinese New Year Celebration

Saturday, January 29, 9 a.m.

Enjoy dragon and lion dances, family art activities, music, gallery talks and more related to the Norton Museum of Art’s remarkable Chinese collection featuring works from the Neolithic period to the 20th century. This is entertaining and educational for adults and children of all ages. Programs are included with museum admission.

1450 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5196, norton.org

Meet the Music! Leaping Leopold

Saturday, February 5, 3 p.m.

Don’t miss this kid-friendly presentation by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center at the Society of the Four Arts. Mozart was a child prodigy who had a one-of-a-kind childhood. The hour-long performance includes drama, music and even a Q&A session.

100 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach. 561-655-7226, fourarts.org

Valentine’s Day Mommy & Me Story time at Howard Park

Friday, February 11, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

You and your little Valentine ages 3–5 can listen to stories, sing songs and create adorable Valentine-themed crafts at this special event sponsored by Early Childhood Adventures Preschool and Howard Park. Advanced registration is

required.

1302 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach. 561-804-4950, earlychildhoodadventures.net

Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru

Through March 22

Bring your whole family out for this immersive museum adventure that transports you to the ancient civilization of Machu Picchu. You will walk among artifacts, royal tombs and stunning objects that belonged to noble Andean lords. There’s even an Amazon rainforest and an impressive collection of gold treasures. Purchase tickets ahead of time online.

501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 561-392-2500, bocamuseum.org