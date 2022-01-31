In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
Episode 55: This week on “Dan’s Talks,” Dan speaks with Juliet Papa, published author and award-winning reporter for 1010 WINS Radio, one of the top-ranked all-news stations in the United States. Papa has also received the prestigious Gracie award, which honors women in media. Her published books include Ladykiller and The Mafia Handbook: Everything You Always Wanted to Know About the Mob but Were Really Afraid to Ask.