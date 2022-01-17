Riverhead Girl, 4, Dies After Mother’s Alleged DWI Crash

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A 4-year-old Riverhead girl died three days after she was critically injured in a crash in Flanders that resulted in her mother being charged with driving while high on drugs last week, New York State police said.

The child, Gracelyn Perkowski, died Sunday at Stony Brook Hospital, where she was taken for treatment following the crash. The victim’s 34-year-old mother Amy Wesolowski was charged Friday at Southampton Town Justice Court with misdemeanor counts of driving while ability impaired by drugs and endangering the welfare of a child as well as a felony count of driving while intoxicated with a child.

Police have said Wesolowski was driving with her daughter in a 2005 Toyota Rav 4 that collided with a 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by 29-year-old Sonya Fezza of Water Mill on Flanders Road at 11:40 a.m. Thursday.

First responders had resuscitated the unresponsive child at the scene after she was was pulled from the wreck by good Samaritans and she was rushed via ambulance to the hospital. Both drivers were taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment and were released later the same day.

State Police are continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information on the crash to call them at 631-756-3300.