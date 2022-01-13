Southampton Arts Center Receives $49.5K NYSCA Grant

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Southampton Arts Center has received a grant award in the amount of $49,500 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following New York State’s $105 million investment in the arts for 2022, NYSCA has awarded more than $80 million since June 2021. This grant will support SAC’s overall operations this year (2022), including the presentation of five exhibitions and more than 175 programs.

“Community building through the arts’ is not just our mission statement,” SAC executive director Tom Dunn says. “As an arts and culture center with a view toward being an inviting, inclusive space, our mission mandates reaching and connecting with individuals from diverse backgrounds, identities, and abilities to experience art in an unintimidating setting. SAC is a place for everyone, all the time,” he continues, adding, “This NYSCA grant award is critical to keeping institutions like ours thriving at a time when communities need them the most.”

In 2021, SAC presented six exhibitions with 872 works on view, featured 391 artists, and partnered with 108 organizations to present more than 175 programs with and for the local community, serving approximately 45,000 visitors. With support from the NYSCA grant, donors, and sponsors, SAC aims to strengthen their mission and offerings in 2022, according to their announcement of the grant.

“The arts have long been a critical sector in our economy, and as we continue to rebuild a stronger New York, it’s essential we do all we can help this industry thrive once again,” New York State Governor Kathy Hochul says of SAC and other grant winners. “These awardees represent the best of what New York’s vibrant communities have to offer, and with this funding in hand, they will be able to not only continue their creative and inspiring work, but help spur revitalization in their own backyard as well.”

Thanking Hochul and the New York State Legislature for their responsive investment of $105 million for the nonprofit arts and culture sector, NYSCA executive director Mara Manus says, “2022 will continue to bring change and Southampton Arts Center will play a vital role in the renewal of our state’s economy and creative ecosystem.”

NYSCA chair Katherine Nicholls, adds, “Arts and culture are crucial to our state’s health, and Council recognizes the dynamic impact of NYSCA grantees on the well-being of all New Yorkers.”

Southampton Arts Center remains open at 25 Jobs Lane in Southampton Village and continues to follow all New York State and CDC guidelines for all programs and events. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required for all events in the theater, and masks are required in the galleries and in the theater.

Visit southamptonartscenter.org to keep abreast of what’s happening at the center.