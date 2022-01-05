Suffolk Theater Kitchen Is Closed as New Changes Take Shape

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Suffolk Theater in Riverhead announced that it will no longer be serving food in the new year, as they are changing the way the venue offers “dinner and a show” programming.

In a message sent out to patrons on Wednesday morning, newly appointed Executive Director (since October) Gary Hygom notes that changes are underway at the historic theater, but they will continue to offer drinks, including specialty cocktails, beer, and a selection of wines both by the glass and by the bottle, and provide a selection of snacks. Small plates will be added soon, Hygom writes.

“As the new Director of The Suffolk Theater, my goal is to continue this historic theater’s legacy as well as expand what we have to offer,” Hygom, formerly executive director of Patchogue Theatre, tells patrons in the announcement. “I am striving to make our programming more inclusive of all genres of entertainment — from jazz, blues, rock, folk, Broadway and world music to comedy, film, and family & children shows — welcoming more visitors of all ages from across our region,” he continues. “I sincerely hope you will join us on this journey, remaining a valuable part of our growing audience here at The Suffolk Theater.”

As an alternative to enjoying a meal from the Suffolk Theater kitchen, Hygom encourages patrons to instead visit one of the many restaurants nearby in Downtown Riverhead. “It’s very important to us that we try and support the businesses around our theater as we all work together to grow Main Street into the bustling downtown we know it can be,” he explains. “By supporting local businesses, we can all make Riverhead into one of the great Main Streets on the East End…and enjoy some amazing entertainment right here in the heart of it all!”

He then shares a list of restaurants within walking distance of the theater, such as Cliff’s Rendezvous (313 East Main Street), Cucina 25 (12 West Main Street), Dark Horse Restaurant (1 East Main Street), Digger’s Ales N’ Eats (58 West Main Street), Haiku Sushi (40 East Main Street), Insatiable Eats (300 East Main Street), Jerry & the Mermaid (469 East Main Street), The Preston House (428 East Main Street), River Walk Bar & Grille (40 Peconic Avenue), Turkuaz Grill (40 McDermott Avenue), and Tweed’s Restaurant (17 East Main Street). The Suffolk Theater is located at 118 East Main Street in Riverhead.

See what’s happening on the Suffolk Theater stage at suffolktheater.com.