Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week: Jan 29–Feb 1, 2022

Get out and about and enjoy yourself at these Hamptons events and activities this weekend, January 29–February 1, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

Ballroom Dancing Lessons With Touch Dancing

Tuesday, February 1, 6:30 p.m.

Whether you’re a beginner spinner or an advanced dancer, this weekly class can teach you the basics and inspire confidence. It will focus on “social dancing” rather than competitive skills and cover genres like disco, Latin and smooth. Both singles and couples are welcome. You can drop in for $30 or purchase the entire eight-week series for $200.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0818, baystreet.org

FUN ACTIVITIES

Amsterdam Beach State Park Hike

Saturday, January 29, 10 a.m.

Hikers who love a vigorous trek in the winter will love this moderately-paced 3-mile hike. You’ll enjoy Montauk’s moorlands as well as stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean. Meet at the Amsterdam Beach State Park parking lot on the south side of Route 27. Bring your own food and beverages.

Montauk Highway, Montauk. ehtps.org

Meet the Author of Lake Strife

Saturday, January 29, 1 p.m.

Elizabeth Zayicek is a former resident of Hampton Bays and a recently published author. Her book Lake Strife is a story of young women coming of age while discovering the lies of one man. Lake Strife will be available for sale and signing at the Hamptons Bays Public Library.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Light the Night Winter Trail Walk

Saturday, January 29, 6-7:30 p.m.

Visit the beautiful Quogue Wildlife Refuge for a self-guided, peaceful stroll through the subtly lit forest trails. The event is for adults, as well as accompanied children. The walk is quiet and no flashlights are allowed. The admission cost of $15 for adults or $10 per child will go to support the wildlife refuge.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Seal Hike at Montauk Point State Park

Sunday, January 30, 1 p.m.

View playful seals in their natural environment at the Montauk Point State Park. A naturalist will lead you to an area where you can observe up to four species of seals, as well as winter birds and marine geology. Advanced registration is required. Bring your binoculars and dress warmly!

2000 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-665-5000, parks.ny.gov/parks/61

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Fitness for Older Adults

Tuesday, February 1, 11 a.m.

Fitness expert Renae Puco teaches an array of classes that include Pilates, body toning and Zumba. If you want to get in shape but aren’t excited about going out in the cold, check out this special Zoom class geared toward the needs of older adults. Sign up ahead of time and Zoom info will be emailed to you 15 minutes before the event starts.

631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

East End Libraries Present: Broadway Returns! With Brian Stoll

Tuesday, February 1, 7-8 p.m.

At the beginning of the pandemic quarantine in March 2020, Broadway was halted and 16 shows never made it to opening night. Don’t miss this unique virtual opportunity to explore the pandemic, its impact on the theater community and the history of the Playbill. You can register in advance by email with the subject “Broadway Returns” and get the Zoom link.

631-728-6241, [email protected], hamptonbayslibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

John Torreano: Painting Outer Space/Inner Space, 1989 to Present

On view through February 27

View the works of New York and Sag Harbor-based artist John Torreano as he combines realism and abstraction to create works fusing time and space. Torreano’s work is inspired by images recorded by the Hubble Space Telescope.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Volunteers of Guild Hall 2022 Online Art Exhibit

On view through March 31

Visit Guild Hall from the comfort of your home and enjoy this 90-year tradition of supporting the art center’s volunteers. Many of the artists sell at major local galleries and have their own websites. Artwork will be available for purchase.

158 Main Street, East Hampton.631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Maren Hassinger at Dia Bridgehampton

On view through May

Dia Bridgehampton presents a year-long installation by artist Maren Hassinger, who lived in East Hampton and taught at Stony Brook Southampton on Long Island during the 1990s. Fabric panels, bush sculptures and photographs are all unique mediums on display.

23 Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton. 631-537-1476, diaart.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.