Find fun and good times with these North Fork events and activities this week, January 28–February 3, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

Friday Film: North by Northwest

Friday, January 28, 1:30 p.m.

Cozy on over to the meeting room of the Mattituck Laurel Library for the showing of this Alfred Hitchcock classic starring Cary Grant and Eva Marie Saint. It tells the story of a New York City advertising executive who goes on the run after being mistaken for a government agent.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Dave March at Peconic County Brewing

Saturday, January 29, 2-5 p.m.

Enjoy some blues/rock fusion while sampling delicious lagers, ales and drafts at Peconic Brewing Company. The brewery also has some great eats so you can stay all afternoon.

221 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-740-9197, peconiccountybrewing.com

Gene Casey at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company

Sunday, January 30, 2-5 p.m.

Enjoy some rockin’ tunes while sampling the cool seasonal brews at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company. Gene Casey received the Long Island Sound award from the LI Music Hall of Fame in 2015.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

FUN ACTIVITIES

Trivia Night at Sannino Vineyard

Friday, January 28, 6-8 p.m.

Do you know a lot about nothing at all? Bring your crew of up to six people over to Sannino Vineyard, where you’ll enjoy glass specials and a fun atmosphere. Sign up ahead of time online.

15971 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-743-8282, sanninovineyard.com

East End Food Market

Saturday, January 29, 9 a.m.

Stroll through the market every Saturday to sample local food, wine and craft vendors. There is live music, activities and a chance to learn more about the community.

139 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-727-7600, riverheadchamber.com

Winter Bird Walk

Saturday, January 29, 9 –11 a.m.

Be sure to dress warmly for this special stroll through the Hallock State Park Preserve. You’ll look for sea birds, raptors and songbirds while getting an invigorating workout.

6062 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-315-5475, parks.ny.gov/parks/hallock

Kitten Yoga at Twin Fork Beer Co.

Sunday, January 30, 10–11 a.m.

Roll up your mat and slink on over to the Twin Fork Beer Co, where your $40 ticket will get you a beginner-friendly class as well as a pint of beer. Swag is available and proceeds will benefit the North Fork Country Kids Animal Rescue.

807 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. 631-209-4322, twinforkbeer.com

Game Day Sundays at Corey Creek

Sunday, January 30, noon–5 p.m.

Enjoy classic board games with your crew while sampling flights and glasses at the Corey Creek Tap Room at Bedell Cellars. One winner from each group can claim a prize that includes free snacks and complimentary glasses.

36225 Main Road, Southold. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Mahjong

Monday, January 31, 10 a.m.

Mahjong can help with memorization, concentration and socialization. Join the Shelter Island Library and learn as you play!

37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Poker at Andy’s

Monday, January 31, 6 p.m.

If you like Texas Hold ’Em, you’ll love Andy’s, where you can play every Monday night and enjoy scrumptious soups, starters and burgers. Andy’s offers cozy indoor seating, plenty of drinks and a kids’ menu.

34 Front Street, Greenport. 631-333-2525, andysnofo.com

Adults 21+ Roller Skating

Wednesday, February 2, 5:30–8 p.m.

Don’t let the winter blahs keep you at home! Glide on over the Greenport American Legion, where your $10 admission includes skate rentals. Purchase your tickets ahead of time with a credit card or pay cash at the door.

121 Third Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org

Open Mic Night at Green Hill Kitchen

Thursday, February 3, 6–9 p.m.

Show off your skills every Thursday night at the Green Hill Kitchen, known for its fine barbecue and burgers. There’s also a kids’ menu and plenty of bubbly available.

48 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-4900, greenhillny.com

Felting with Vicki: Penguins

Thursday, February 3, 6:30–7:45 p.m.

If you love to craft, don’t miss your opportunity to create felt-smitten penguins at the Riverhead Free Library. Bring your kit if you’ve done felt crafts with the library before.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Cabernet & Kisses at Pindar Vineyards

February 1–28

This month, enjoy a complimentary taste of the new 2015 Cabernet Port as well as a piece of chocolate with every tasting flight you buy at Pindar Vineyards. Pindar is known for its lovely views, friendly staff and a fine selection of wines and snacks.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Brunch Poems with Vivian Eyre Featuring the Works of Ellen Bass

Friday, January 28, 10:30 a.m.

Don’t miss this hybrid event hosted by local renowned author Vivian Eyre. This month’s author is award-winning Santa Cruz poet Ellen Bass. Email ahead of time for the Zoom link.

631-477-2647, [email protected], floydmemoriallibrary.org

The Twisted Soft Pretzel Class Via Zoom

Saturday, January 29, 3-4 p.m.

Work alongside Chef Rob as he whips up some Twisted Soft Pretzels and Cider Dijon Dip, the perfect Super Bowl snack. Register ahead of time for specific instructions.

631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Chair & Restorative Yoga

Monday, January 31, 10-11:15 a.m.

Enjoy this hybrid event from the comfort of your living room. Restorative yoga will decrease your stress while engaging your body, mind and spirit.

631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Farms Across America

Through February 13, 2022

Join the Alex Ferrone Gallery for this exhibit of photography, paintings, mixed media and sculptures showcasing farms throughout the United States. The museum is open Fridays through Sundays from noon–5 p.m. or by appointment.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

America in Print

View this history of how the lithograph, invented in 1796, made color prints available for everyone to enjoy. Suddenly, average folks could enjoy the works of artists like Currier and Ives in their own homes. This exhibit captures cityscapes, landscapes and scenes from literature throughout the 19th century.

300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

The DNA of Shelter Island

Check out this online exhibit that explores generationally similar activities that document Shelter Island history through postcards, photos and objects. Biking, fishing and sailing remain an integral part of the local flavor.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

