Podcast: Dan Talks with Jane Hanson, NBC News Anchor

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
Episode 64: This week on “Dan’s Talks,” Dan speaks with Jane Hanson, longtime NBC news anchor. Since her lauded career as an Emmy-winning television journalist, Hanson is now the successful owner of a media and presentation training company where she helps people tell their stories and become more acclimated to speaking in front of an audience, as well as in front of a teleprompter.