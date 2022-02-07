Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Jane Hanson, NBC News Anchor

Jane Hanson
Jane Hanson
Courtesy Jane Hanson

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 64: This week on “Dan’s Talks,” Dan speaks with Jane Hanson, longtime NBC news anchor. Since her lauded career as an Emmy-winning television journalist, Hanson is now the successful owner of a media and presentation training company where she helps people tell their stories and become more acclimated to speaking in front of an audience, as well as in front of a teleprompter.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.

Dan Rattiner Talks with Jane Hanson, NBC News Anchor – Episode 64

Who’s Here in the Hamptons


