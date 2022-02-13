In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
Episode 66: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Florence Rolston MD, a board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist at Hamptons Gynecology and Obstetrics in Southampton. Rolston is also a board member for Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, the North Fork Breast Health Coalition and the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center.