Podcast: Dan Talks with Florence Rolston MD, Board-Certified OB-GYN

By
0
comments
Posted on
Florence Rolsten, MD
Stony Brook Medicine

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 66: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Florence Rolston MD, a board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist at Hamptons Gynecology and Obstetrics in Southampton. Rolston is also a board member for Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, the North Fork Breast Health Coalition and the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.

Who’s Here in the Hamptons


